Brian Kelly Excited to Join LSU Football Program of "Rich Traditions"

Brian Kelly is officially on his way to Baton Rouge. The Tigers and Kelly made the hiring official on Tuesday morning, with Kelly inking a 10-year, $95 million contract with the program.

It's another one of those coaching hires that will undoubtedly sweep the nation as athletic director Scott Woodward swung for the fences and landed the winningest active coach in college football. Woodward couldn't be more excited to bring such an accomplished coach like Kelly into the fold.

“Brian Kelly is the epitome of a winner,” Woodward said in a press release. “He has built and sustained success at every program he’s led, from multiple undefeated regular seasons and National Coach of the Year honors to national titles and College Football Playoff berths. His credentials and consistency speak for themselves.

“Most importantly, Coach Kelly’s players and programs exemplify excellence in all aspects of the student-athlete experience – in competition, in the classroom, and throughout the community – and he shares our values and vision for elevating our university and our state. We’re thrilled to welcome him and his family to Baton Rouge, and we are excited to work with him as we add to the championship legacy of LSU Football.”

Kelly has found success at every program he's been with, earning two undefeated regular seasons while at Notre Dame, five consecutive 10-win seasons and two opportunities to play in the College Football Playoff.

As for Kelly, he sees the unlimited potential that this program can have with the right man in charge and is excited to carry on a winning tradition in Baton Rouge.

“I could not be more excited to join a program with the commitment to excellence, rich traditions, and unrivaled pride and passion of LSU Football,” Kelly said. “I am fully committed to recruiting, developing, and graduating elite student-athletes, winning championships, and working together with our administration to make Louisiana proud. Our potential is unlimited, and I cannot wait to call Baton Rouge home.”

Now Kelly will get to work immediately on contacting current players, recruits and making further coaching decisions. It's already been reported by ESPN and The Athletic that Kelly will keep cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as well as running backs coach Kevin Faulk on staff. The hiring of Kelly also won't affect cornerback Elias Ricks' decision to enter the transfer portal as the Jordy Culotta Show reported Ricks is staying in the portal.

Much more is sure to be discussed at the introductory press conference Wednesday as well as news over the next few weeks so buckle up.