Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: LSU Coach Brian Kelly Making Push to Land Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees in Baton Rouge

    Kelly hoping to bring in familiar faces while also holding onto some popular coaches currently in Baton Rouge
    Author:

    Less than 24 hours on the job, LSU coach Brian Kelly is already attempting to pull off a huge coup. Kelly has reached out to former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman about potentially taking the LSU defensive coordinator position, Pete Sampson of The Athletic is reporting. 

    The deal Kelly has offered Freeman would make him the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football. LSU fans might remember Freeman's name as he was the first candidate that Ed Orgeron pursued a year ago when replacing Bo Pelini for the Tigers open defensive coordinator position. 

    He did visit Baton Rouge but Freeman ultimately chose Kelly and Notre Dame, putting forth a respectable season in his first year with the Irish. The connection Kelly and Freeman built was pretty positive if Kelly recognizes the talent of Freeman and wants him in Baton Rouge. 

    In his lone season in South Bend, Freeman's Irish defense allowed 339 yards per game and just over 18 points a game, also forcing 23 turnovers which were all stats at the very minimum in the top 30 in the country.

    Read More

    Additionally, Brody Miller of The Athletic is reporting that there's optimism in Baton Rouge that Kelly will be able to lure current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to LSU as well. Rees is among the youngest coordinators in college football at just 29 years old and is in his second season as the Irish offensive coordinator. 

    Notre Dame has a top 25 offense from a scoring perspective this season, averaging over 35 points a contest and over 415 yards a game with a balanced approach in the run and pass. 

    Kelly has also reportedly held on to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as well as running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph is also a candidate to stay with the program, as is linebackers coach Blake Baker and offensive line coach Brad Davis, both popular among the LSU players. 

    USATSI_16879642
    Football

    Report: LSU Coach Brian Kelly Making Push to Land Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees in Baton Rouge

    just now
    USATSI_13468041
    Football

    A Look at the Reaction to the LSU Hire of Brian Kelly from Players, Recruits and National Analysts

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13539743
    Football

    Brian Kelly Excited to Join LSU Football Program of "Rich Traditions"

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17060550
    Football

    Details of Brian Kelly's Hiring to LSU Becoming More Clear

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17245770
    Football

    LSU Set to Hire Brian Kelly as Next Head Football Coach, Sports Illustrated Reports

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17245770
    Football

    Report: LSU Making "Aggressive Push" for Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17214266
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Ranked Just Outside the AP Top 25, Come in at No. 28 in Voting

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17246629
    Football

    LSU's Damone Clark, Cade York Earn SEC Player of the Week Nods

    Nov 29, 2021