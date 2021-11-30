Report: LSU Coach Brian Kelly Making Push to Land Marcus Freeman, Tommy Rees in Baton Rouge

Kelly hoping to bring in familiar faces while also holding onto some popular coaches currently in Baton Rouge

Less than 24 hours on the job, LSU coach Brian Kelly is already attempting to pull off a huge coup. Kelly has reached out to former Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman about potentially taking the LSU defensive coordinator position, Pete Sampson of The Athletic is reporting.

The deal Kelly has offered Freeman would make him the highest paid defensive coordinator in college football. LSU fans might remember Freeman's name as he was the first candidate that Ed Orgeron pursued a year ago when replacing Bo Pelini for the Tigers open defensive coordinator position.

He did visit Baton Rouge but Freeman ultimately chose Kelly and Notre Dame, putting forth a respectable season in his first year with the Irish. The connection Kelly and Freeman built was pretty positive if Kelly recognizes the talent of Freeman and wants him in Baton Rouge.

In his lone season in South Bend, Freeman's Irish defense allowed 339 yards per game and just over 18 points a game, also forcing 23 turnovers which were all stats at the very minimum in the top 30 in the country.

Additionally, Brody Miller of The Athletic is reporting that there's optimism in Baton Rouge that Kelly will be able to lure current Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to LSU as well. Rees is among the youngest coordinators in college football at just 29 years old and is in his second season as the Irish offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame has a top 25 offense from a scoring perspective this season, averaging over 35 points a contest and over 415 yards a game with a balanced approach in the run and pass.

Kelly has also reportedly held on to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond as well as running backs coach Kevin Faulk. Receivers coach Mickey Joseph is also a candidate to stay with the program, as is linebackers coach Blake Baker and offensive line coach Brad Davis, both popular among the LSU players.