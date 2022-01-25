LSU's Quarterback Room in Perfect Place to Build for Present and Future

LSU couldn't ask for a much better way this quarterback room will be fleshed out over the next several seasons. The Tigers under first year coach Brian Kelly have shown that this is a program not only building for the present but future stability of the room as well.

Starting with sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, down to redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard, Kelly and the Tigers coaching staff are setting up for one of the most intriguing debates in Baton Rouge over the entire offseason. The program released a short video of the players being broken in to new strength and conditioning coordinator Jake Flint and it's no secret why Brennan is featured so heavily in the video.

Though he has just three games of starter's experience under his belt, there's not much Brennan hasn't seen since walking on campus as a true freshman in 2017. He's been a part of all styles of offense and seen the growth of every player up close and personal for the last few years as well.

Despite being in a good place with all three quarterbacks, there's a case to be made for bringing in one more for the 2022 season. Brennan has yet to have a fully healthy season under his belt. If Nussmeier or Howard aren't quite ready to assume the duties in case of injury, it's prudent to have one more reliable arm to count on.

That would likely have to come through the transfer portal if Kelly wants to check all of the boxes but there are more pressing needs on this roster than a fourth scholarship quarterback. This is the perfect bridge between the present and future with Brennan returning for almost a one year prove it season before the real battle between Nussmeier and Howard heats up.

Word is Howard is fine with taking a redshirt year and if that's the case, Nussmeier will get every opportunity to compete with Brennan in the spring. But there's also the logical assumption that Brennan wouldn't have returned to Baton Rouge if that phone call with Kelly in January didn't at least promise major consideration for the starting position.

Nussmeier showed flashes of his immense talent and long term potential, but unless there are serious strides made in the spring, he's still got some learning to do before being ready to be an every week SEC starter. We've only seen a taste of what Brennan can do and by the time fall rolls around it will have nearly been two years since he started a game.

But the ideal scenario for Kelly, Brennan and this extremely talented offense that returns and welcomes many new faces to the mix, is having that veteran presence behind center. As the program finds its footing in year one under Kelly, it's the best possible outcome.

John Emery, Noah Cain, Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin will headline the backfield while Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Jack Bech, Chris Hilton and Kyren Lacy will lead an extremely talented receiver core. That's a lot of talent and potential that lies within this offense and having an older quarterback like Brennan to help manage all of it under center is what feels like the natural progression of this group.

Come spring it won't be a bit surprising to see Brennan regain control of the starting position but Nussmeier can't be counted out. If he truly breaks through with his decision making and accuracy under pressure, all bets are off on who could be the opening night starter by week one in the fall.