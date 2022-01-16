Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Lead Bengals to First Playoff Win in 31 Years

The LSU connection between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase was on full display Saturday evening in the Cincinnati Bengals Wild Card victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Giving the Raiders defense a number of different looks, the two former Tigers continued their dominant 2021-22 season. In the 26-19 win over the Raiders, Burrow and Chase were catalysts to snapping a 31 year drought for the Cincinnati franchise.

Burrow again showed everyone that when the lights are brightest, he comes to play with something to prove. Going 24-of-34 for 244 yards and two touchdowns, the Bengals signal-caller seems to have it all figured out, calling audibles at the line of scrimmage, making plays with his feet and absolutely torching the Raiders secondary in the process.

"It's exciting, exciting for the city, the state but we're not dwelling on that," Burrow said about snapping the streak.

In his playoff debut, Burrow looked like a savvy veteran in front of Bengals fans, controlling the tempo and consistently making the proper read. His calm demeanor and incredible preparation shined brightest, never being wavered at different fronts the Raiders threw his way. The former Heisman winner continues to turn it up a notch when his squad needs him most.

To be great, it takes a team effort to advance in the NFL playoffs, and that is exactly what Cincinnati got on both ends of the field. His favorite weapon in Ja’Marr Chase looked nothing like a rookie, giving the Raiders trouble in different formations, totaling nine receptions for 116 yards.

"He played great like he always does," Burrow said. "The key with him, you don't get a lot of one on one opportunities so when you do you gotta capitalize. I think he capitalized on them very well."

Whether it was short, intermediate or the long ball, Chase couldn’t be touched by Las Vegas’s secondary. Even getting the ball on a few jet sweeps, he continued to make plays with his feet, rushing three times for 23 yards, busting one open for a 15-yard gain.

This duo is special and LSU fans have known that since the two lined up together in the 2019 season. Their success has translated better than anyone could have imagined and are showing no signs of slowing down. With Burrow taking this franchise from worst to first in just two short years, it feels like the sky is the limit for this Bengals group.

"We have a great plan, I have answers on every play and on third down, lots of teams like to go man and everybody knows the kind of guys we have on the outside," Burrow said. "It's a tough position to put defenses in."

For Chase, the Offensive Rookie of the Year front-runner continues to play above his age, reeling in even the most contested balls and making play after play. Becoming the Bengals WR1 in no time gives this unit a chance to be AFC contenders for the long haul.

It was a battle for the Bengals in their playoff debut, but their poise reigned supreme with dominant play on both ends of the field. The Burrow-Chase connection lives to see another week in their first season together and as long as the two stay healthy, LSU fans will continue to support two Tiger greats.

"It was a great win for us but we're on to the next one," Burrow said.