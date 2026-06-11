Best Remaining Free Agent at Every Position With 2026 NFL Minicamps Underway

A majority of minicamps are underway across the NFL this week, giving us an inside look at how teams are progressing heading into the 2026 season.

Are these practices generally lighter in pace, not including pads and sometimes even canceled if a team has already put in enough work throughout its offseason program? Sure, but there’s still plenty to take away from them before the league’s proverbial summer break. For instance, clubs with new head coaches are able to get a sense of how their program will be run with a different man in charge, and while true position battles are few and far between at this point in the football calendar, these practices at least give a preview of where teams feel their depth chart is (or isn’t) heading into training camp.

Which brings us to the remaining crop of free agents.

While this time of year is far from when teams should look to build a foundation— that’s what early March is for —it can be a unique opportunity to bring a veteran aboard as the final piece to a roster, or even fill a need that opens up due to unforeseen circumstances (injury, sudden retirement, etc.).

Below, we’ve outlined the best remaining free agent at every position as teams finish up their offseason programs and prepare for 2026 training camp in July.

Quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is entering his 13th NFL season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 team: Rams

Garoppolo has spent the past two seasons backing up Matthew Stafford, making just a single spot-start in 2024. Given that, a reunion with Los Angeles did make sense earlier this offseason, but was halted when the team selected Alabama’s Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick in the draft.

With experience in offenses called by Josh McDaniels, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, Garoppolo can bring a steady presence to a handful of teams looking for quarterback depth.

Running back: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb spent the 2025 season with the Texans. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2025 team: Texans

Chubb played his first seven NFL seasons with the Browns, averaging five-or-more yards per carry in six of them while racking up four consecutive 1,000-plus-yard campaigns from 2019 to ’22. However, he played in only 10 games his final two years in Cleveland, dealing with knee and foot injuries.

After spending 2025 with the Texans (and tallying just over 500 yards and scoring three touchdowns), Chubb is once again a free agent. While he may be past his prime, the 30-year-old could be a reliable rotational piece for a squad looking for depth at the running back position.

Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs remains a free agent after leading the Patriots in all major receiving categories in 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 team: Patriots

Despite being the Patriots’ No. 1 target in 2025, leading them in receptions (85), receiving yards (1,013), first downs (51) and 20-plus-yard plays (17), Diggs remained a free agent at the beginning of June.

The 32-year-old was acquitted of assault and strangulation allegations by his former personal chef last month, and while he may not be the player he was during his time with the Vikings and Bills, Diggs proved in 2025 that can still be a reliable pass-catcher for a contending NFL team.

Tight end: Jonnu Smith

Jonnu Smith spent just one season with the Steelers in 2025. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

2025 team: Steelers

While Smith’s 2025 season was a bleak one that saw him log only 222 receiving yards, his fewest since his rookie campaign, the 30-year-old is just a year removed from his best season as a pro, when he tallied career-highs in receptions (88), yards (884) and touchdowns (8) with the Dolphins in ’24.

As teams will likely look to replicate the success the Rams had with 13 personnel last season, Smith could be a welcome veteran addition to an offense in need of an extra tight end.

Offensive line: Mekhi Becton

Mekhi Becton spent this past season with the Chargers after winning Super Bowl LIX with the Eagles. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

2025 team: Chargers

A former first-round pick of the Jets in 2020, Becton looked like your classic draft bust after missing nearly the entire ’21 and ’22 seasons due to injuries. After signing with the Eagles in ’24 and starting 15 games at guard on the way to a Super Bowl LIX championship, however, he earned himself a two-year, $20 million deal with the Chargers last offseason.

Becton’s 2025 season was an up-and-down one at best, as he posted just a 35.7 overall PFF grade, which ranked 79th among 81 qualifying guards. Still, he’s proved that he’s past his injury woes by starting 14 games. The 27-year-old was released earlier this offseason, saving Los Angeles $9.7 million against its salary cap, and remains an intriguing free-agent option with four-position versatility along the offensive line.

Defensive line: Greg Gaines

Greg Gaines won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

2025 team: Buccaneers

Gaines is a seven-year veteran who brings Super Bowl-winning experience, having won the big game with the Rams in 2021.

A fourth-round pick by Los Angeles in 2019, the former Washington Huskie started 25 games for the Rams over ’21 and ’22 before signing with the Buccaneers ahead of the ’23 season. He’s morphed into more of a rotational piece along Tampa Bay’s defensive front for the past three seasons, but has remained available, appearing in 49 games while tallying 67 tackles and four sacks.

Edge defender: Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa spent one season with the Bills in 2025. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

2025 team: Bills

A five-time Pro Bowler, including a 2024 selection, Bosa heads into his 10th NFL season. The 30-year-old spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Bills last offseason, recording five sacks over 15 starts while leading the league in forced fumbles.

While his Rookie of the Year-winning play from 2016 is long gone, Bosa still has both a knack for finding the football and can bring a commanding presence to a team looking for some juice off the edge.

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner is one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

2025 team: Commanders

Wagner is one of the greatest linebackers of all-time. He’s been elected to 10 Pro Bowls, earned six first-team All-Pro nods, led the NFL in tackles three times, and helped the Seahawks win Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014.

Now, 12 years removed from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the 35-year-old is still on the market after spending 2024 and ’25 with the Commanders. Wagner still has more to give, having registered 162 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions last season, and he would be the perfect addition for a contender looking to bolster the middle of their defense with a cerebral veteran.

Cornerback: Kenny Moore II

Kenny Moore II spent the first nine years of his career with the Colts. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

2025 team: Colts

Moore has consistently been one of the NFL’s top nickel cornerbacks over his first nine seasons. Since joining the Colts in 2017, the former Division II star out of Valdosta State has logged 649 total tackles, registered 11.5 sacks and picked off opposing quarterbacks 21 times (four of which were returned for touchdowns).

Moore was released by Indianapolis last month after the two sides failed to find a trade partner. He’s now free to sign anywhere and, despite entering his age-31 season, still offers the experience and playmaking ability to earn a team signing for a 10th NFL campaign.

Safety: Taylor Rapp

Taylor Rapp won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams. | Grace Smith-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

2025 team: Bills

While the remaining crop of safeties is admittedly pretty dry, the former Rams and Bills defensive back remains available and would be an intriguing addition to the back end of a contending defense.

Rapp, 28, spent his first four seasons with Los Angeles, recording 23 passes defensed, nine interceptions and 1.5 sacks while winning Super Bowl LVI with the club in 2021. He then signed with Buffalo ahead of the 2023 season, and while his production has slipped over the past three years, he has seen enough over the course of his career to warrant a third NFL tour with a team in need of safety depth.

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