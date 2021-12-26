Joe Burrow Hoping to Guide Cincinnati to Playoffs in Control of Own Destiny

With three games left, Burrow and the Bengals face difficult AFC challenge but in control of own destiny

It's been an up and down second season for former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who enters the final three weeks of the 2021 season with one goal in mind. Get Cincinnati back to the playoffs.

Burrow, who is coming off a significant knee injury in 2020 that cut his rookie season short, has a capable defense and a plethora of weapons on offense to have success. With three games to go against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, it's a final stretch that is very difficult but has Burrow and the Bengals in control of their destiny.

"We're right where we want to be. We have a chance to win the division and make the playoffs," Burrow said this week. "Can't ask for a better situation than that. Everyone's ready to go."

At this time, Burrow has tossed for 3,640 yards, 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions but leading the Bengals to an 8-6 record is truly the most impressive component for a team not many expected to be in this position with three games left. He's watched as fellow LSU teammate and No. 1 receiver Ja'Marr Chase has pushed for a pro bowl spot with his 1,038 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

Starting with Baltimore, a team the Bengals shattered 41-17 two months ago, Burrow knows how much these division rival games mean. With the Ravens down to a third string quarterback, Cincinnati is preparing for a lot of pressure from the Baltimore defense.

"We know Baltimore, we know at heart they're a pressure team that likes to play man coverage so that's what we're expecting going in," Burrow said. "We'll adjust on the fly to whatever we see."

Even back to LSU days, Burrow was never one to look ahead of the next opponent and to the bigger picture, something he's carried on in Cincinnati as well. He knows what's at stake and what it will take to reach the goals he has in year two.

"The best teams and players treat every week the same. You can't go through this roller coaster of preparation and emotions through the entire season," Burrow said. "You've gotta stay even keeled if you want a chance to be successful."