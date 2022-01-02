Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Make More History in Legacy Performance Against Kansas City

All week long, the hype around the Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes matchup has absorbed much of the attention. And the matchup didn't disappoint with Burrow putting up another statement performance in his young career.

In a 34-31 win, Burrow tossed for 446 yards and four touchdowns, setting the Cincinnati Bengals record for passing yards and touchdowns in a single season. During his second season, coming off a serious knee injury no less, Burrow has thrown for 4,631 yards, 34 touchdowns and completing 70% of his passes.

To put a cherry on top of another stellar performance, Burrow completed 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns to his former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase, capping off another early legacy performance for both players. Chase's 266 yards set a Bengals single game franchise record as well as set the rookie record for receiving yards in a season with 1,429, passing former teammate Justin Jefferson.

With the Bengals trailing most of the game, it wasn't until the fourth quarter that Burrow was finally able to catch up, first hitting Tyler Boyd in the back corner to put the Bengals on top 31-28. Throughout the afternoon, he connected on big play after big play, mainly to his No. 1 running mate Chase.

The two connected on touchdowns in the first three quarters of the game on 72, 18 and 69 yards but the real play of the game came on a successful third-and-27 late in the fourth quarter, setting the Bengals up for a game clinching score.

That third down play allowed Burrow and the Bengals offense to methodically put the game away by burning the clock for a last second field goal. With the win, Cincinnati wins the AFC North division and has Burrow in the conversation for the NFL MVP award at the very least.