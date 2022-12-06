LSU CB Damarius McGhee Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU cornerback Damarius McGhee has entered the transfer portal. A position of need in the transfer portal this month, the Tigers find themselves thinner in the secondary after the former 4-star recruit announced his departure.

A Pensacola, Fla. native, McGhee played in one game in the 2022 season after playing in 12 games in 2021. After LSU brought in a number of transfers in the secondary this season, he was unable to break into the cornerback rotation this season with so much competition.

After redshirting this season, McGhee will be in search of a new home with three years of eligibility remaining. The highly coveted prospect chose LSU over Alabama, Georgia and Miami, among others.

The Tigers’ cornerback room continues to be a position of need as transfer season ramps up in a big way. Losing both Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Colby Richardson, who are both out of eligibility, while awaiting Mekhi Garners NFL Draft decision, LSU is left with select options as of right now.

This program has a few elite prospects coming in next season, but looking to add savvy veterans through the portal is of the utmost importance in December.

Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal Message:

“They have got to be the right fit first,” Kelly said. “They have to recognize the value of an education from LSU. They have to have the right traits. We are not just open for business. We’re not just putting a sign up saying, hey, we are going to take whoever. They have to be the right fit. I prefer that they are from the state of Louisiana if we can find them. And then we are going to address needs based upon how that freshman class marries into it by the particular needs by position class.

“So we are not going to overload a particular position group. In other words, if we have got three or four wide receivers that are freshmen coming in, you may not see a heavy influence in the portal in that position.”