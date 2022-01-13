LSU Offensive Line Starter Chasen Hines Declares for 2022 Draft

Hines becomes fifth starter to move on from program after 2021 season, Tigers officially building o-line up from scratch

LSU's offensive line will officially be building from scratch in 2022 as the final starter from the 2021 season will be leaving the program. On Thursday, offensive guard Chasen Hines announced he'd be leaving the program, giving the Tigers five starters it will need to replace.

Hines' exit from LSU was an expected one but now gives coach Brian Kelly and offensive line coach Brad Davis more clarity on the future of the room. There is plenty of young talent on this roster heading into 2022 but hardly any quality starting experience up front.

The purple and gold are expected to return Cam Wire, who started a handful of games in 2021 and did bring in FIU freshman transfer Miles Frazier, who was a Freshman All-American a season ago. That's about the stent of the starting experience up front, though many players did see playing time.

A couple of notable players who will need to develop in Davis' first full offseason with the program are tackles Garrett Dellinger, Anthony Bradford, Marcus Dumervil and Marlon Martinez as well as interior linemen like Xavier Hill, Kardell Thomas and Charles Turner. LSU also welcomes a number of freshmen, headlined by Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Bo Bordelon and Fitzgerald West into the o-line room.

Kelly and Davis are also still in pursuit of a few more veterans to help boost this offensive line with starter experience.

This will be a critical offseason for this position group as LSU has not had the kind of production from the offensive line since the national championship season. Perhaps a complete reset is exactly what this group needs moving forward and it'll be interesting to see who steps up this offseason.