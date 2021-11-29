LSU's Damone Clark, Cade York Earn SEC Player of the Week Nods

Clark recorded 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks while York goes 2-for-2 on field goals in win over Texas A&M

LSU linebacker Damone Clark and placekicker Cade York earned SEC Players of the Week for the Tigers 27-24 win over Texas A&M.

Clark earned his second player of the week nod this season for recording 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 2.5 sacks in the win. His two sacks on quarterback Zach Calzada came in the final seconds of the game on back-to-back plays, which secured the LSU win. His turnaround this season has not only been one of the best stories on this team but in the entire SEC.

The senior linebacker has not only dramatically improved his draft stock through his play but has made serious pushes at All-SEC, All-American and Butkus Award watch lists.

"What a story and to see the the type of football he is playing," Orgeron said. "He came to me a year and a half ago and said what's going on? I said you gotta get better at using your hands, better point of attack and he said, 'Coach I'm gonna do it.' I'm so proud of him, he's a great young man, wore 18 for two years, he's an outstanding young man."

As for York, he drilled field goals of 50 and 47 yards, while also converting all three of his extra points to earn special teams player of the week. Coming in as one of the top kickers in the country, York has lived up to the hype, converting 15-of-18 field goals, including an LSU record 15 makes of 50+ yards.

It's the third of his career but just the first this season for the LSU placekicker.