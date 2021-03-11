LSU Football Coaches Believe Quarterback Position On Solid Ground

Offensive coordinator Jake Peetz knows what the bar is for an LSU quarterback. He witnessed it two years ago with Joe Burrow and has every intention of coaching up one of the deepest quarterback rooms this program has ever had and make it a position of strength for many years to come.

"We want to make this Quarterback University," Peetz said on the Coaches Caravan. "You talk about being someone we want others to emulate, we want to not only get to that standard but we want to continually beat that standard and move it up. The expectations are high and we've got some guys who want to play and we're going to continue to play competition in that room."

The room starts with veteran Myles Brennan, who missed all but three games due to a lower body injury in 2020. Even as the offseason began, coach Ed Orgeron wasn't sure about Brennan's health status.

But the senior quarterback has made great strides in recent weeks, participating and excelling in some of the more grueling workouts of the offseason.

"Phenomenal, he's healthy, he's leading the pack. He's been the team leader, especially on offense," Orgeron said. "After each workout, we grade who's been elite and he's been elite at least three of the four workouts. He's been phenomenal."

Brennan will be in competition this spring with rising sophomores Max Johnson and TJ Finley, who both earned significant starting time in SEC environments a season ago. Peetz is excited about the group and thinks all bring some SEC experience in what should be a competitive spring.

"You look at the men we have in this room, great young men. Eldest down to the youngest, Myles Brennan, look at the experiences he's had here. He's learned from some great coaches and great players and is really doing an outstanding job leading.

"Max Johnson and TJ Finley both came out closed the season by leading. We've been working on the lower half of all these guys and when their lower half is sound, they can put the ball wherever they want it."

For Peetz, it's about not only devising a scheme that works to his quarterbacks but his skills players as well. It's why he spent the first few weeks sitting down with each player and picking their brains on what they're most comfortable with and how the offense can be better run moving forward.

"Talking to our staff, everybody can be everywhere," Peetz said. "The personnel groupings we can move in and out of because who's our best five? We have five eligibles, let's maximize them and let's stress the defense."

That's likely music to Brennan, Johnson and Finley's ears as the three quarterbacks will no doubt want the most talent out on the field every snap. Passing game coordinator DJ Mangas is extremely excited by the crop of talent LSU will have to work with at receiver, tight end and running back to help complement the quarterback room.

"I'm looking forward to working with Kayshon [Boutte] and the crazy thing with him is he's just scratching the surface," Mangas said. "A lot of these players are Louisiana guys and it's a testament to the talent in state."

In the end, Peetz believes that success in the quarterback room will be a strong indicator about how productive and efficient this offense can be.

"When we compete in that room, we compete everywhere in the building," Peetz said.