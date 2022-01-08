Skip to main content
With One Coaching Spot to Fill, There's One Position Group LSU Must Address

Tigers need to find receivers coach as last on field position to secure on staff

Brian Kelly's staff has slowly but surely come together over the last handful of weeks, with the Tigers' new coach hiring a near complete overhaul to LSU's staff. 

Just as a refresher, here are the current on field positions that have been made official since Kelly's hiring in early December:

AHC: Frank Wilson 

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Denbrock

Defensive Coordinator: Matt House 

Special Teams: Brian Polian 

Quarterbacks: Joe Sloan

Offensive Line: Brad Davis 

Defensive Line: Jamar Cain

Defensive assistant: Kerry Cooks 

Defensive assistant: Robert Steeples

It's important to note that House as a background with linebackers and is likely to take on coaching that position while Wilson has a history as a running backs coach. But there's one position group clearly missing and arguably has the most collective talent on the roster, wide receiver. 

A wide receivers coach has still yet to be announced by the program since the departure of Mickey Joseph to Nebraska. Since that time, LSU has watched as recruit Decoldest Crawford has signed with the Cornhuskers while Deion Smith and Trey Palmer have also recently entered the transfer portal.

This is still an extremely deep group, particularly with junior Kayshon Boutte set to return after a season ending ankle injury. Boutte was on pace for a Biletnikoff worthy sophomore campaign before his injury and is likely in store for greater success next season.

Of course the young talent that lies in this position group is potentially elite as well with Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Chris Hilton and tight end Jack Bech all receiving significant snaps at times during the 2021 season. Whoever Kelly brings in to coach this group will have an embarrassment of riches at their disposal, not to mention the recent addition of freshman Landon Ibieta to the 2022 class.

Receiver is the one position group LSU really doesn't have to worry about much in terms of talent and finding the right coach to fill that spot could truly unlock this group. There are many reasons why LSU might not announce this decision quite yet, the most likely being Kelly already has a target and is waiting on that coach's season to end.

It's a hire that will likely come together rather quickly with the college football season ending on Monday between Alabama and Georgia and the NFL regular season coming to an end this weekend as well. 

