LSU Football 2021 Commit Landon Jackson Had Quite an Eventful Weekend

Glen West

Landon Jackson is one of the top defensive linemen in the country. The 2021 LSU commit was recently ranked on the inaugural SI99 at No. 89 overall and is showing why in the early start of his high school senior season.


On Friday, Jackson, a two time state champion at Pleasant Grove High School, made play after play including a 55-yard touchdown reception and a sack in a 36-10 win over Wasatch.

As of that wasn’t enough, Jackson then hopped in a car and made the trip to Baton Rouge for the weekend to visit with a few fellow 2021 commits and recruits the Tigers hope to land. The group ate dinner, walked LSU’s campus and finished off the eventful day with a trip to Top Golf.


The purpose of the trip, according to fellow commit Raesjon Davis, was to help the other uncommitted players make Baton Rouge feel like a place they could call home.

“It's going to be great, we are about to meet up and have some food then take a school visit and chill," Davis told LSUCountry Saturday morning. "We're going to chill with the other players as much as possible. We just want them to feel like it's home.

"That's the main thing is comfortability. If you feel comfortable then you will want to commit."

This 2021 class LSU is building all seem to be good friends. When Jackson had learned that fellow commits Davis, Jojo Earle and Nathaniel Wiggins had made the SI99, he almost seemed more excited about them than himself. 

“Extremely glad that I got to go through this whole process. It’s been a great one, and three of us all going to the same school is really going to help bring LSU another national championship,” Jackson said. “Can’t wait to get on the field with my boys.“

What eventually comes of the 2021 recruiting class remains to be seen but there's no doubt that the current commits are a special, tight knit group who want the best of the best to come to LSU. That's what this last weekend was about for them at the end of the day and as LSU fans, it's a very exciting time.

