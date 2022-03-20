LSU Commit Omarion Miller Recaps Recent Visit to Baton Rouge

Miller on solid ground with Tigers, becoming one of the under the radar prospects in the country

All it takes is watching 2023 receiver Omarion Miller for one afternoon on a football field to come away thinking this is one of the most under the radar prospects in the entire country.

The LSU commit has been spending the last several weeks drawing the attention of many through his rapid development on the field. But the purple and gold are still in a great spot with Miller, who is also getting to know the new staff.

While recently competing in 7v7 competition in New Orleans, Miller was also able to take a visit up to Baton Rouge and meet with a number of the new staff members. He's spent time on the phone with new receivers coach Cortez Hankton but getting to spend some time face-to-face with Hankton was extremely beneficial into learning about his future with the program.

"It was great, I was able to talk to a lot of the new staff and it went well," Miller said. "They were really just telling me about my game and what I need to work on this offseason. He's a good coach."

In talking to a number of people at the Battle Sports event, many noted just how underrated a prospect Miller has truly been to this point. Though he has offers from other SEC schools like Arkansas, Mississippi State and South Carolina, he's definitely a 2022 recruit who could truly breakout during this offseason.

At 6-foot-2, Miller has spent the spring trying to add weight while also getting faster. But the true difference in his game from a year ago is his development in route running and his improved ball skills, which were definitely on display in recent tournaments. Becoming much more aggressive as a player during his junior season is what Miller believes led to such a dramatic uptick in production

"Ball skills really and my route running," Miller said of his development. "I definitely wanna win a state championship. Last season we fell a little short so hopefully we can win this year."

Nebraska and former Tigers receivers coach Mickey Joseph is another school that is following Miller closely and a place he hopes to visit. But as of now, Miller is firmly committed to LSU and focused on improving as a player.

"I love it, it's a great feeling and a really good fit," Miller said. "I'm taking it slow but really focusing on just getting better. They compete for championships and I think that's always exciting."