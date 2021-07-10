2022 Lousiana Lineman Fitzgerald West Commits to LSU Football

LSU's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued into the weekend as the purple and gold picked up a commitment from Louisiana lineman Fitzgerald West. It's the third commitment of the week for the Tigers, who secured pledges from kicker Nathan Dibert and linebacker DeMario Tolan.

With West on board the Tigers are now up to 14 commits for the 2022 class but the interesting question will be where West ultimately winds up. Recruited primarily as a defensive tackle, LSU will likely have interest in trying him out on the offensive line as well.

His ties to LSU go back quite a few years as West has an interesting first encounter with LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, whom he met at a camp held at Tulane when he was entering his freshman year of high school.

"Coach O was a host at the camp and he sees me and starts talking to me because he likes my size," West told LSU Country last year. "When I told him what grade I was in, he was amazed.

"He said 'man, you're a freshman?' and I said 'No sir I'm going to be a freshman' and he just about lost it," West recalls. "Immediately he was telling me to come to their camp and that he'd love to see me there."

It took a couple of years for West to earn the offer he coveted from his hometown school, earning an offer in early June of 2021 after attending a camp and getting to meet with the coaching staff. West has played on both sides of the line throughout his career at Lafayette Christian, where he'll be looking to win his fifth straight state championship as a senior.

He looks up to guys like Tyler Shelvin and Rashard Lawrence as well as Jacobian Guillory, who just finished out his first season with the program. West said he talks with Shelvin and Guillory a lot and calls them his big brothers as they're always just a phone call away for advice.

Now, whether it's on the offensive or defensive line, West gets to finally carry out his dream of suiting up for the purple and gold.