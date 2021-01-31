2022 Offensive Lineman Will Campbell Commits to LSU Football

The 2022 recruiting class for the purple and gold took a giant leap in the right direction when offensive tackle Will Campbell committed to the program on Saturday. LSU now has nine players in the class and brings in its second offensive lineman.

Campbell, a Monroe native and current Neville High School offensive lineman, has been one of the top in state targets for the Tigers and his addition to the offensive line is important, especially considering the team could be losing most of its starting lineup after the 2021 season. With Campbell on board, the Tigers now have eight commitments with the program losing a commitment from Bryce Anderson on Saturday.

In addition to Campbell, the Tigers have secured recent commitments from cornerbacks JaDarian Rhym, Laterrance Welch and Marcus Scott. Campbell also joins Mississippi offensive lineman Lucas Taylor as the second lineman to join the class.

But one of the strong reasons why the Tigers were able secure Campbell's commitment is his relationship with St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard. Campbell and Howard have become fast friends over the years

“I've been down to his house, he came to the beach with me and my family so we've become real close and talk to each other pretty much everyday," Campbell told LSUCountry back in June. "It means a little bit because we are close and he reminds me all the time that he wants me blocking for him so there's for sure an influence there."

A player who takes pride in his technique, Campbell has the talent to compete for playing time right away in Baton Rouge. Some of the current young linemen on the roster include Garrett Dellinger, Marcus Dumervil, Marlon Martinez, Kardell Thomas and Anthony Bradford.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound talent is not just a juggernaut that rolls over high school competition. He’s adept at moving his feet, sliding towards smaller and quicker defenders, has good hand placement and sheer power to overwhelm the opposing defensive linemen.

"I want to be able to move people even better than I can already and my trainer is coming in town this weekend so we'll spend two or three days working on drills," Campbell said. "You can always get better and I feel like I had a good sophomore season but I want to have a great junior season and an excellent senior season."