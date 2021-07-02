LSU Football Adds Commitment from No. 2 Kicker in 2022 Class Nathan Dibert

One of the under the radar additions the 2022 class has needed is a kicker. With All-American Cade York entering his junior season and asserting himself as one of the premier kickers in the country, staying ahead of the game is important for the Tigers.

The Tigers added a 12th member to the recruiting class on Friday when kicker Nathan Dibert, the No. 2 kicker prospect in the 2022 class, announced his commitment to the purple and gold.

The left footed kicker out of Hartland, Michigan is highly ranked by the Kohls Kicking Camp as the No. 2 kicker in the country.

LSU under special teams coordinator Greg McMahon has done a terrific job of recruiting kickers and punters. The Tigers under McMahon have signed Cole Tracy, York and five star punter Peyton Todd out of West Monroe.

Special teams was a once inconsistent part of the Tigers play but has proven to be the most consistent over the last three years under McMahon. LSU enters this offseason with York firmly in place as the kicker but Todd and Avery Atkins are in a bit of a battle for the starting punter position.

By adding another five star kicker in the Kohls rankings with Dibert joining the program, the future of the consistent special teams play seems to be in tact. The Tigers now have 12 commits in the 2022 class with the addition of Dibert and more potentially on the way.

Highly regarded offensive tackle Kelvin Banks is set to announce his commitment on July 4, with LSU squarely in the mix along with Texas A&M, Texas and Oregon.