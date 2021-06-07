LSU 2022 Commits Walker Howard, Jake Johnson Steal Show at Tigers’ Skills Camp

They are two of the prominent recruits in the 2022 class and both were on LSU's campus this past weekend and nearly inseperable. It's easy to see that quarterback Walker Howard and tight end Jake Johnson are very quickly growing a strong chemistry as two of the headline commits in this class.

The two watched as fellow offensive line commits Will Campbell, Bo Bordelon and Lucas Taylor went through drills on Saturday and were speaking plenty with the LSU offensive staff throughout both days of camp. So when the two were paired in 1v1 and 7v7 drills on Sunday during the skills camp, it very quickly became the Howard-Johnson show.

Howard was pinpoint with his decision making as offensive coordinator Jake Peetz, passing game coordinator DJ Mangas looked and quarterbacks Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier gazed upon the St. Thomas More star quarterback's throws. It was very clear the Tigers wanted to see as much of Howard, Johnson and even wide receiver commit Decoldest Crawford together in the drills.

Johnson looks to be adding significant muscle to his 6-foot-5 frame and was glaringly bigger than most of the other receiver and tight end prospects on the field. The two connected on a slant route, out route and deep post route that caught the attention of many evaluators.

The two have built a strong connection aleady with Peetz and Mangas and it certainly looked like those relationships grew over the two day camp.

"I've talked to him a couple of times and we have a pretty good relationship so far," Johnson told LSUCountry when he announced his commitment. "He's gonna move me all around the field as a tight end, slot, wide out. Just finding mismatches and finding ways to get the ball. Just trying to be successful with it."

Howard of course is an LSU legacy as his dad Jamie played at LSU for a number of years and has developed a strong bond with the program. The two are extremely close and Howard is now coming off a state championship in his first full year as a starter, only heightening the hype around his name.

"He just tells me to don't let it get to my head," Howard said. "It's great that all of these coaches are communicating with you and showing interest in you but don't let it consume you. He's been a big prospect in Louisiana and he knows there's a lot of hype that comes with it. I talk to my dad about this all of the time, he's my role model and he's been through it all."