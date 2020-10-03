LSU Football Commits, Recruits in Louisiana Show Out Under the Friday Night Lights in Week One

It was week one of Louisiana High School football and a number of LSU commits and recruits put forth some strong debut performances.

One of the highlight players of the weekend was 2022 quarterback commit Walker Howard, who tossed for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns, with an additional rushing touchdown in a 56-17 for St. Thomas More over Plaquemine.

Howard, whose father is former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard, told LSUCountry in March about the prep work and mindset of Joe Burrow when the pair met up during the 2019 offseason. It was a mentality and chemistry that he was trying to implement with his receivers for his junior season that has started off with a bang.

"I mean he's a guy that's dominant in the film room and on the field and knows where everyone's going on the field," Howard said. "He's a guy that's always competing in everything that he does and that's just what I want to be like."

LSU also remains in the hunt for 2021 safety Sage Ryan, who plays both offense and defense for Lafayette Christian High School. While the game ultimately ended in a loss, Ryan did have some moments of brilliance, including this evasive move that turned a loss into a big gain.

Ryan is planning on releasing a top two in the very near future, after dropping a top three just a few weeks ago that included LSU, Alabama and Clemson.

"I got a great relationship with all of those guys," Ryan said about his relationship with LSU. "They do a pretty good job of recruiting and checking in on me. I'm communicating with them every day.

"It's going pretty good the last few weeks, not too stressful. I doubt that I'm going to commit right before the season. With me, it could come any time, any day and it just depends on it being the right decision at the right time."

Receiver Brian Thomas, who is considering LSU and Alabama, had an impressive week one debut that included a screen pass that he took nearly 30 yards to the endzone. The 6-foot-4 receiver would add to an electric group that includes Deion Smith, Chris Hilton and Jojo Earle, who could wind up playing in the slot or potentially making a transition to running back in Baton Rouge.

2022 running back prospect Le'veon Moss seemed poised for a great game for Istrouma High School, racking up nearly 50 yards on seven carries, but left the game early due to an injury and didn't return.