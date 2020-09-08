2021 LSU Football Target Sage Ryan Talks Eventful Weekend in Baton Rouge, Recruitment Timeline

This last weekend was an important one for the future of the LSU 2021 class as 14 recruits from across the nation gathered in Baton Rouge to take in the city and campus.

Among the uncommitted players in the pack was local Lafayette product Sage Ryan, who is one of the top safeties in the country. Ryan has seen the campus a fair amount of times but never with some of his fellow recruits, who he's had the opportunity to bond with over the last few months.