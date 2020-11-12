SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

How Has LSU Football Conducted Practice With Many Players Quarantined?

Glen West

When punter Zach Von Rosenberg sent out the tweet last week, it was a funny anecdote that turned some heads sideways. 

Almost a week later, the social media post makes so much more sense now as the Tigers have practiced with a supremely diminished roster for over a week now. A recent COVID-19 outbreak has shattered the opportunity to play Alabama this weekend and coach Ed Orgeron is optimistic all of the players that are currently in quarantine will be back in practice sometime next week.

But what about how the last two weeks of practice have gone? This was supposed to be a time when the Tigers really make or break their season in the answer department. After the loss to Missouri, LSU spent two weeks preparing for South Carolina but focusing on itself at the same time.

Following a 48-11 loss to Auburn, these last two weeks were supposed to be about more of the same, trying to find some answers. It provided a prime opportunity to get in the film room and work on fundamentals in practice. But with a heavy dose of players, starters included, who are confined to their rooms for two weeks, that hasn't been the case. 

Orgeron said on Wednesday that quarantined players have been able to hop on zoom meetings, conduct individual workouts and run, away from other players and the practice facility. 

On the practice field, walk ons are receiving some extra looks, defensive linemen are taking snaps at offensive line and Von Rosenberg has been the second team quarterback behind TJ Finley. These are the kind of issues that come in a world run by COVID and the protocols that are in place. 

"He [Von Rosenberg] threw a touchdown pass yesterday and the whole team was cheering," Orgeron said Wednesday. "We had one of our best practices yesterday, they had a lot of energy, I cut some time off and we had a great practice."

Despite all of the challenges, Orgeron says the Tigers are getting great work in because of the way players have filled the shoes of missing key players. 

"Guys have stepped up," Orgeron said. "We have defensive linemen that have never snapped before who snapped yesterday. So we've kind of stayed with the same plan. Less plays, less time out on the field, but we have to get our work done. So we had guys move around. Guys did some different positions they haven't played. They cross-trained. I think it's just part of what we've gotta do this year."

The majority of the quarantined players are out primarily because of contact tracing and not actual positive tests. It's an issue that SEC commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledged on Wednesday has been the most difficult part in moving forward with conference games. 

Four games this weekend have been postponed and there are real questions about whether or not the conference will be able to reschedule all of the postponed games with not much flexibility in the schedule left. Orgeron said that it's been difficult in terms of player development, particularly over the last two weeks but that it's just the times we're living in. 

"We gotta stay with the same plan, less plays, less time out on the field but we had to get our work done," Orgeron said. "Guys have played different positions but it's just what we gotta do this year. 

"We just gotta roll with the flow but we have a next man up theory. We don't blink and I thought Zach Von Rosenberg playing second team quarterback and young guys getting more snaps, it's an opportunity to grow."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Travez Moore Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU defensive line has been a strength of the defense this season in applying pressure

Glen West

by

Bostonfan1967

Following LSU Basketball's 2021 Class Fall Signing Day Moves

Tigers secure signing of guard Brandon Murray, more on the way?

Glen West

LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan "Doesn't Look Like He'll Be Back" From Lower Body Injury

Orgeron says team still weighing all options, will likely move forward with true freshmen quarterbacks

Glen West

Ed Orgeron Updates LSU COVID-19 Outbreak, Still Expecting to Play Alabama in 2020

Orgeron expects quarantined players back at practice "sometime next week"

Glen West

Financial Implications of LSU Football Losing Two Home Games Profound

Tigers in danger of playing just three home games during 2020 season

Glen West

What Are the Options Regarding the Status of LSU-Alabama Football Matchup?

Cancellation could be most likely outcome if LSU-Bama can’t take place Saturday

Glen West

LSU-Alabama Football Game Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

SEC to release a reschedule date at a later time

Glen West

How Coach Ed Orgeron is Preparing for Potential Loss of LSU Players Against Alabama

Orgeron describes past experience at USC where he dealt with roster management

Glen West

The Latest on LSU Receiver Koy Moore's Police Harassment Investigation

Scott Woodward releases statement, officers under paid administrative leave while investigation is conducted

Glen West

Know Your Enemy: What to Understand About LSU Football’s Matchup with Alabama

What can defense do about DeVonta Smith? How much success can true freshmen quarterbacks have?

Glen West