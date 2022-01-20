How LSU Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton Could Make Early Impact on Roster

LSU is in the process of stabilizing a number of key position groups during the 2022 recruiting cycle and one of them is receiver.

The purple and gold have watched as five of its receivers have entered the transfer portal at some point during or after the 2021 season. Yet there's extremely gifted talent within the roster that still exists and receivers coach Cortez Hankton is already getting to work.

On Wednesday, the terms to Hankton's contract were revealed, with the Tigers new passing game coordinator making an average of $900,000 over the course of his three-year deal. That number places him above all other position coaches on staff and within spitting distance of coordinators Mike Denbrock and Matt House.

Associate head coach, recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Frank Wilson's average is slightly higher but he has more roles on the current staff as well. Clearly it points to how much Brian Kelly and the LSU program think of Hankton's addition to the team.

Hankton could also very well be off to a hot start in his career in Baton Rouge with some of the latest news surrounding the receiver room. In the last week, the Tigers have officially added ULL transfer receiver Kyren Lacy, who has break away vertical speed for this group.

But this week there was also some significant SEC news with Georgia Bulldogs receiver Jermaine Burton entering the transfer portal. Burton, who played for Hankton while at Georgia, is an extremely talented rising junior coming off a career year for the Bulldogs. During the championship season, Burton brought in 26 receptions for 497 yards and five touchdowns.

A one time LSU commit before flipping to Georgia back in 2019, Burton would add another immediate impact starter to this group and his familiarity with Hankton could put the Tigers in a position to potentially land him. The only question is does LSU need Burton?

A core group of Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Lacy is a fantastic start. However, Boutte sure doesn't seem to mind the thought of adding another dynamic weapon to this group.

Hankton walks in with one of the most exciting receiving groups in the SEC, regardless if the Tigers make a serious run at Burton or not. How or if Hankton, Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock see Burton fitting in with this offense will ultimately dictate the level of interest but there's no denying Burton's talent, potential and experience at receiver.