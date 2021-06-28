Report: LSU Offensive Tackle Dare Rosenthal Expected to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

For most of the offseason it's been thought that LSU would return its entire starting offensive line from a season ago. But now one signifcant piece of that unit appears to be out the door as LSU offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The news, first reported by TigerDetails, is a gut punch to a unit that was looking for some stability after losing four of five starters following the 2019 championship season. Now, new offensive line coach Brad Davis' job just got interesting as one of the bright spots of this o-line is now in the transfer portal.

Rosenthal has had a turbulent three years in Baton Rouge as off the field issues led to multiple suspensions throughout his tenure with the Tigers. According to the report, it was another violation of team rules, one that likely would've cost Rosenthal a significant portion of the 2021 season, that ultimately led him to enter his name into the transfer portal.

As a sophomore Rosenthal appeared in six games as a starter, the other four of which he was suspended in 2020. The Tigers will now likely turn to Cam Wire as his replacement, who filled in admirably for Rosenthal during the shortened season. With Ed Ingram, Liam Shanahan, Chasen Hines and Austin Deculuis returning, the core of the offensive line is still relatively in tact.

Having a new coach like Davis to keep fresh eyes on the unit could also benefit many of the younger players on the roster like freshman Garrett Dellinger or redshirt freshman Marcus Dumervil, two young tackles the program is bullish on in the long term but still need polishing.