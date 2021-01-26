LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Defensive Coordinator Hire Daronte Jones Not Yet Finalized

Tigers looking to fill other defensive spots by next Tuesday, likely at defensive line and linebacker

Ed Orgeron feels good about the process but the Tigers are still working out the details of hiring their next defensive coordinator. On Monday, it was reported that the program would be ending a month long search of finding its next coordinator by hiring Daronte Jones of the Minnesota Vikings.

Orgeron made his weekly appearance on Off the Bench on Tuesday and said while things are progressing with Jones, nothing has been finalized at this time.

"We feel really good about the process and what's going on," Orgeron said. "Daronte interviewed yesterday and did a very good job, very impressive and I think he'd do a great job and has worked hard through the coaching ranks."





Jones comes highly recommended from former LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, a pattern that Orgeron has used to fill his coaching positions to this point. He also reached out to Joe Brady for potential offensive candidates before settling on his suggestions of Jake Peetz and DJ Mangas.

Coming from the Vikings as a defensive backs coach, Orgeron said that if the hire were to be finalized, Jones would likely coach the safeties, which would leave the door open for defensive line and linebacker position coach hirings.

"I called Dave and asked him about some of the top coordinators in the country and he and I went down the list," Orgeron said. "There were several guys that I called but they didn't want to leave where they were."

Orgeron said he's hoping to have his defensive staff filled by this time next Tuesday as he has an idea of who he wants to bring in at both the linebacker and defensive line hires. With football school in full throttle, getting these defensive staff hires done and starting that relationship building process is the next step.

"We're building a championship program but while we build it, we've gotta go through the lows, gotta develop grit, gotta develop toughness and I think this team showed that," Orgeron said. "We cannot have the mistakes we made on defense last year, that's not LSU football, which is why I made a change."