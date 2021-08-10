LSU Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price Out for Few Days of Camp With Minor Injury

The constant message throughout the offseason in regards to the running back position is "it's time." It's time for the two veterans on the roster, Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery, to seize control of this running back room as the pair enter their junior seasons with the program.

There have been some hiccups in each of their careeers as injury and inconsistency have left this position group very much up in the air, leading many to wonder what kind of production can be counted on. Even back in the spring, both players were dealing with minor injuries that limited their participation in April.

Now that the fall camp period has arrived, those expectations are mounting again for this talented 1-2 punch who will be counted on to carry the bulk of the running back load. However, four days into camp, the injury bug has already caught up to Davis-Price, as Orgeron said on Off the Bench he's expected to miss a few days with a small camp injury.

That's not a terribly long time, especially because LSU won't practice Wednesday, giving him some time to recover. But it is additional reps for the likes of freshmen Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin, who are already receiving some first team reps with the team in fall camp.

Orgeron talked about the status of the running back group in meeting with the media for the first time this fall.

“I do believe it’s time for Tyrion and John to do it. I want to see that. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to see Armani or Josh or Corey, I want to give them a chance, but those guys have to be the lead dogs for us to get where we need to go," Orgeron said. "Now, if another guy beats them out then they beat them out, but it’s time for those guys to shine. They're very capable of doing that. They’re in great shape."

Offensive tackle Austin Deculus is equally curious to see how this running back group plays out but said it's also on the offensive line to be more consistent in opening up holes for Davis-Price and Emery to attack.

"We have a very dangerous running back group. Ty's that big thumper, he's gonna go straight for it. Then John's the elusive guy, the one who's going to make all of the jump cuts and shifty plays," Duculus said. "It's great to have two players with their types of game."

How this rotation shakes out over the next few weeks will be a key position to follow. The expectation is that Davis-Price and Emery will seize control but it wouldn't be a bit surprising to see one or both of the young running backs make a statement for playing time as well.