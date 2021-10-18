LSU Running Back Tyrion Davis-Price Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Tyrion Davis-Price put forth one of the great rushing performances in the SEC's history against Florida and was rewarded for it. Davis-Price was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week following his 287-yard rushing yards against the Gators to go along with three touchdowns.

The 287 yards on the ground were a program record, narrowly beating out Leonard Fournette's 284 yards (Derrius Guice's records have been removed from the record books). Davis-Price's three touchdowns all came at critical points in the game as he paced an LSU offense that was really struggling to push the ball down field through the air.

“It’s a great honor,” Davis-Price said after the game. “Just to know of the guys that came before me and set the records. Honestly, the o-line really came with it, they really turned it around. I just did my job and they did an amazing job.”

With a 147-yard performance against Kentucky, Davis-Price has really been the most reliable offense the last two weeks for the Tigers, totaling 484 yards and five touchdowns in that span. LSU's offensive line turned in its best performance of the season, with coach Ed Orgeron saying they've found some continuity up front that is finally starting to pay off.

“He [Davis-Price] runs the ball the ball hard and it makes our job a little easier to have a guy like that back there,” offensive lineman Liam Shanahan said. “It started last week with him hitting the holes and we started playing a little better as an o-line. It feels good for us to put it together a little bit and let him get some of the recognition he deserves for how good of a player he is.”

If this really is just the beginning of a more balanced offense, LSU could spell trouble for most teams remaining on its schedule. There's no doubt that this season is being played for pride at this point, but the Tigers showed last weekend this team has some fight left and should be interesting to see how it all plays out.