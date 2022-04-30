Recapping Day Two at the 2022 NFL Draft for LSU Football

In what was expected to be a slow 2022 NFL Draft for LSU, things picked up rather quickly for the Tigers in Day 2. Getting three more former Bayou Bengals off the board Friday night, NFLSU continues to make a statement.

Most expected a significant gap from the moment Derek Stingley Jr. was selected third overall until the next LSU player heard their name, but that surely wasn’t the case once round two started.

Here’s a recap of Day 2 for the Tigers:

Ed Ingram (Offensive Line) – Vikings (No. 59 overall)

The Minnesota Vikings selected Ed Ingram in the second round with the 59th overall pick Friday night. A versatile offensive lineman who can immediately step in and make an impact, Ingram will be reunited with 2019 national championship teammate Justin Jefferson.

"We loved him...he is very explosive and can move guys off the ball on an iso block, which is really hard to do,” the Vikings said of Ingram. “He kills guys on pulls. Physically, he’s one of the best guards out there..."

It may have come as a bit of a surprise that Ingram was selected so early, but the seasoned lineman who has tremendous experience against high-caliber SEC talent, Ingram has the chance to be a force on day one for the Vikings.

Cordale Flott (Cornerback) – Giants (No. 81 overall)

After a successful pre-draft visit, the New York Giants clearly liked what they saw from Flott and what he can bring to this up and coming franchise. Taken in the third round with the 81st overall pick, Flott’s potential is what the Giants saw in the former Tiger.

With a myriad of elite selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, Flott joins a positive class for the Giants. A player who has tremendous length at the cornerback position and thrives using his physicality in coverage, Flott’s dedication in the weight room is what will give him a chance to be special at the next level.

Like Ingram, some were surprised to see Flott taken so early, but with extreme upside and the starting experience under his belt in a loaded SEC, the Giants were clearly willing to take the risk on someone who can be a lockdown corner at the next level.

Tyrion Davis-Price (Running Back) – 49ers (No. 93 overall)

In one of the more unexpected Day 2 selections, the San Francisco 49ers selected Davis-Price with the 93rd pick Friday night. An offense who has their fair share of talented backs, taking Davis-Price in the third round was surprising, but surely a pick that can pay off.

Davis-Price is an elite north-to-south runner, especially after contact. Bouncing off of defenders and showing his 4.48 speed once in the open field, he can complement their savvy backfield nicely this upcoming season.

After selecting former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon in the third round of last year’s draft, it’s a bit alarming they went with a power back Friday night, but the potential Davis-Price attains gives the 49ers another talented runner who can come in and make an impact early.