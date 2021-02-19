How LSU Defensive Coordinator Daronte Jones Honed Coaching Skills Through Teaching High School

Prior to an extremely fruitful coaching career at both the college and NFL level, Daronte Jones served as the defensive coordinator for Franklin High School in Louisiana in 2003 and Jeanerette High School in 2004.

As a high school coach, not only was it his job to coach defenses but students in the classroom as well. It was being a high school teacher that really helped Jones adopt a coaching philosophy and a way to connect with each of his players through multiple teaching styles, helping them execute all of the little nuances that come with being a successful defensive player.

Jones realized early on through the students he taught in the classroom that each person learns differently. Some students are visual learners while others might learn through a hands on approach. When school was done and practice was beginning, Jones adopted a very similar approach with his high school players.

"Some players learn best watching film, some players learn best in walkthroughs, some players actually have to do it several times to get it,"Jones said on Off the Bench Friday. "So when you're installing a defense, you want to incorporate every type of learning style."

It was teaching high school and high school football in Louisiana where Jones really learned the importance of lesson planning and that's going to be a big part in LSU returning to form on the defensive side of the ball in 2021.

"How to present the material to students and how it incorporates every student's learning style," Jones said. "Teaching helped me transition to football and coaching."

During the 2020 season it was easy to see that the players just couldn't understand what was being asked of them at times. Breakdowns in the secondary or busted coverages up the middle of the field led to far too many explosive plays.

Those are the types of plays and miscommunication that Jones and this new defensive staff will be looking to avoid this offseason as the coaches really dissect what each player does extremely well and draw up a scheme that fits those strengths.

"Whatever our guys do best is what we're gonna try to feature and at the end of the day 4-3, 3-4, it's just numbers," Jones said. "You still have to have some gap integrity but our goal is just to put guys in the best position we see fit that allows them to execute."