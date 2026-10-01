LSU DE Damien Shanklin Under Investigation for Rape Allegations

Warning: This article contains details of an investigation of rape allegations that some readers may find offensive.

LSU Tigers defensive end Damien Shanklin is under an ongoing investigation by Baton Rouge police due to rape allegations made by a female student stemming from an alleged incident last fall, per reports from ESPN.

Louisiana State University's Civil Rights and Title IX office found Shanklin responsible for "forcible rape" against Kendall Francis, the female student who pursued a police investigation after originally making public allegations against Shanklin in September.

Per police reports obtained by ESPN, both Shanklin and Francis agreed that their initial sexual contact on Oct. 18, 2025, was consensual but that Shanklin allegedly then performed acts without Francis' consent.

After the school's ruling against Shanklin this past summer, he was given a one-year suspension, banning him from all campus activities. However, the severity of the punishment was reduced following an appeal by Shanklin, allowing him to return to campus on the condition he does not get involved in more legal trouble.

After the alleged incident in October of last year, Title IX records obtained by ESPN stated that Shanklin told Francis he had been suspended from the team, but he appeared in three games following the alleged incident.

Shanklin did not practice during the team's most recent fall camp and has not played in a game during the 2026 season.

Damien Shanklin's Attorneys Release Statement

A LSU Tigers helmet sits on the sideline during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shanklin's attorneys, Grant Willis and Morgan H. Johnson from the Taylor Porter law firm, released a statement to ESPN amid the ongoing police investigation.

"What has been portrayed on social media and in the news thus far, is not a full account of all of the facts and circumstances surrounding this situation," Shanklin's attorneys told ESPN. "Mr. Shanklin looks forward to the day when all information surrounding this incident is brought to light and becomes public knowledge."

Originally a four-star prospect out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, IN, Shanklin was a member of LSU's 2025 recruiting class.

He played in five games as a true freshman last season before redshirting, finishing the year with two sacks. Shanklin played against South Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and in the Texas Bowl against Houston.

No. 11 LSU hosts McNeese State in its non-conference finale at Tiger Stadium on Saturday.

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