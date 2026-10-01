Lane Kiffin Gets Opportunity to Expand LSU Offense Before SEC Play Resumes

It feels like the LSU Tigers have endured an entire season's worth of drama and injury setbacks. They've only played four games, and Lane Kiffin recognized that there is a long way to go.

"It feels like we played a whole season already," Kiffin said. "And we have seven SEC games to go."

However, this week's game against McNeese State could give the Tigers a chance to breathe. They shouldn't overlook their opponent, but LSU will be heavily favored. If all goes to plan, they should have a multi-score lead.

Trying Something New?

LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have been riddled with injuries on both sides of the ball. On offense, tight end Trey'Dez Green suffered a multi-week injury against Ole Miss, while wide receiver Phillip Wright III will miss the remainder of the season. Not to mention, Sam Leavitt is nursing a hamstring injury.

Leavitt played through the injury in LSU's win over Texas A&M, but Kiffin could start backup quarterback Landen Clark against McNeese State. If the Tigers get a large lead, Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. could get creative with their playcalling and personnel.

Winston Watkins Jr. and Jackson Harris have played a major role in the passing attack, but perhaps LSU could involve Jayce Brown or other wide receivers. The same concept applies to the running game. Dilin Jones and Leavitt make up 68 percent of the carries this year.

LSU running back Harlem Berry. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If they could involve Harlem Berry or Stacy Gage, that could be an important decision should Jones need a break during the season. It's rare to run a low-risk scheme in the middle of the season, but that's exactly what Kiffin gets this week.

After the Cowboys, LSU's schedule gets increasingly difficult. Four of the seven SEC games are on the road, and currently, they will play five ranked teams. Kiffin will not get another opportunity to try new personnel or utilize other players this season.

The other option is to use this as a tune-up game for the starters. LSU hasn't been perfect this season, and Kiffin may want to see his starters execute a game plan from start to finish. That strategy could also pay dividends down the road.

Whether Leavitt or Clark is under center this week remains to be seen. Both quarterbacks offer similar skill sets and can help lead LSU to a home victory over McNeese State.

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