LSU's Kayshon Boutte Talks Deep Receiver Room, Adjusting to Left Handed QB Max Johnson

Kayshon Boutte had never played with a left handed quarterback in his life. But over the final two games, his natural chemistry with fellow freshman Max Johnson helped the duo set the single game receiving record against Ole Miss in the finale.

That chemistry has only grown since the 2020 season came to a close and Boutte established himself as the the No. 1 option on this team. Johnson on the other hand had to earn the position he's currently in as the starter heading into the first game of 2021 but having all of those reps over the next four weeks will be crucial for the pair to expand on their eye opening start.

"As a wide receiver core, we know Max is the quarterback so we stay after practice and make sure our timing is right because at the end of the day, we gotta be perfect," Boutte said. "All my life I've never had a left hand quarterback and the ball comes out different and a little faster which is an adjustment."

This group remains under the guidance of longtime receivers coach Mickey Joseph but also new passing game coordinator DJ Mangas, who Ed Orgeron hired away from the Carolina Panthers. It was one of the final pieces to seeing the Tigers return to that 2019 offensive philosophy and Boutte is already learning plenty from the new coach.

"He's coming in with a great plan," Boutte said. "Every day he's working us, I can't even lie. He holds us to that high standard."

Behind Boutte, the receiver position is one with great depth, but not all that known as to who will step up in the rotation. Jaray Jenkins and Koy Moore are the two names that make the most sense as Jenkins proved to be very steady a season ago. Moore didn't really flash until the end of the season but is beloved by his teammates and the coaching staff.

Other returnees like Jontre Kirklin and Trey Palmer could also be in the mix but haven't shown that consistency in years past. Boutte said that most players have taken big leaps in their games from the spring to fall but couldn't help but expand on this incoming freshman class, which welcomes four new receivers to the mix.

"Everybody is really stepping up. The freshman came in at a faster pace than our freshman core did last year. We've got Brian Thomas an explosive X and can do anything from fade balls to slants. Chris [Hilton] running routes, he's doing the same thing and Malik [Nabers] and Deion [Smith] can do it all."

Because of all the names that are getting the opportunity to break into the rotation, even for a guy like Boutte, the drive to perform day in and day out is a must.

"It's a very fierce battle. You've gotta go into practice every day knowing that somebody else wants your spot so you've gotta handle your role," Boutte said.