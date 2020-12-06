Positives Difficult to Come By in LSU Blowout Loss to Alabama

LSU had moments of great play and moments of complete ineptitude against Alabama. There’s no questioning the up and down play of the defense throughout the evening. Much of the problems lie with players simply not carrying out the scheme; it’s not a talent issue.

Here are four key underclassmen defensive players that coach Ed Orgeron and his staff need to rally behind as the 2020 season comes to a close, beginning with LSU’s benchmark position, cornerback.

There’s no question that current sophomore Derek Stingley, Jr. is LSU’s top cornerback and probably top overall player. He’s been bothered by an ankle injury since the Missouri game that was obviously reinjured during the Alabama game, but he doesn’t complain like so many other star athletes. Instead, Stingley moves forward play by play, like a professional, despite his youthfulness. Here’s the important concept for Stingley, Jr. and LSU for the remainder of the 2020 season and into next year.

Stingley, Jr. can not only put himself in position to be a top 10 NFL draft pick, but lift up an LSU defense that’s been prone to mental errors resulting in huge chunk plays for the opposition. If Stingley can become that mentor, that leader that helps other LSU players to better understand the scheme, as well as how to train to be the best, LSU can literally make a colossal jump up the national defensive rankings in 2021. There will be plenty of talent. Now that talent needs to work together. The 2020 defensive group obviously has very little chemistry and that must change post haste.

Sure, Stingley needs to continue to be a great coverage cornerback. That does not change. Perhaps more importantly, Stingley, needs to hold other LSU defenders accountable for film study, technique, and overall football acumen (diet, conditioning, weight lifting) so that the 2021 season goes far better for the defense than 2020.

While not necessarily the most vocal player, there are ways that Stingley can lead by example. There’s so much young talent at LSU to go along with an exceptional defensive recruiting class that Stingley could be a catalyst for exponential defensive improvement. It’s going to be an interesting off season for LSU, and Stingley, should definitely be a player that leads the charge.

Joining Stingley as a key component of the secondary would be freshman Elias Ricks. The talented freshman from California has seen moments where his youth has been exposed, and Alabama was no exception, but he also continued to make plays even after losing battles; that’s the mark of a truly talented cornerback.

Rare is it that a freshman cornerback gets burned and turns right around and plays with the same ferocity prior to getting beat. That’s Ricks’ mentality however, and it’s refreshing. LSU needs more confidence within it’s young players. Ricks is a great start.

Combining Ricks with Stingley will be a great combination for LSU’s 2021 defense. Finding two or preferably three safeties that can play at a high level will be the next challenge for the LSU coaching staff, but Stingley and Ricks could be the nation’s best cornerback duo for 2021. Not to be left out, there’s another defensive skill position to discuss, and that’s weak side defensive end.

Yes, it’s a skill position. Ask any NFL draft expert how important the weak side defensive end is and they will also not hesitate to confirm the position’s importance or player’s necessary athletic prowess. LSU has a young player that NFL scouts will certainly be watching.

This is where freshman BJ Ojulari comes into the picture. A natural pass rusher that recorded four sacks so far this season, Ojulari’s natural bend off the edge and explosive first step should improve even further with his first full off season at LSU. He now knows the wear and tear of an SEC season, and he must use that information as motivation to further develop his skillset for 2021 and beyond.

Could Ojulari be a double digit sack man for 2021? Absolutely. He will need help from other defensive linemen so that he’s not constantly chipped by tight ends and running backs or double teamed in general. Another freshman could be a key factor in Ojulari’s development and statistical success.

Jaquelin Roy may be a defensive tackle, but he’s a natural when it comes to finding a way to penetrate and create havoc. There are only a few defensive tackles in the country with Roy’s physical tools. He just needs to continue to learn how to play at a high level play after play.

At times he still plays with improper pad level or does not use his hands quite enough. That’s part of being a true freshman defensive tackle. That will also improve this offseason. If Roy makes the necessary improvements between now and next September, he can become one of the SEC’s best interior defensive linemen for 2021 because he will be more consistent. He’s that talented.

Ojulari and Roy are a big part of LSU’s front seven moving forward. Of course other young defensive linemen need to step forward as well, and LSU is still in hot pursuit of arguably the nation’s top overall prep player in defensive tackle Maason Smith from Houma (La.) Terrebonne, too.

Do not be surprised if LSU’s defense makes a dramatic step forward for 2021. The pieces are there at the critical cornerback and defensive line positions. The Tigers simply must work together to become a more cohesive unit moving forward because there is no lack of raw talent.