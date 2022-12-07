LSU Defensive Back Jay Ward Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive back Jay Ward has officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Ward became a versatile piece to the Tigers’ secondary this season, playing safety, cornerback and filling the nickel slot.

In Ward’s announcement on social media, he stated:

“I would like to first thank the man above because without him none of this would have been possible. I would also like to thank my coaches, family, friends and loved ones who have stuck with me through the bad and good along this journey. I would also like to thank the best school in the nation for allowing me to chase my dreams. I was able to make many memories and create bonds that will live with me forever.

“My time in Baton Rouge has been special, but I have reached a point in my career where I have to make a decision about my future. I will be pursuing a lifelong dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Ward finishes his LSU career with 156 tackles, 102 solo tackles, 17 pass break ups, two forced fumbles and six interceptions. The four-year contributor earned time on the 2019 national title team while becoming an essential piece to this squad going forward.

All eyes turn to the future of the LSU secondary with Ward’s departure.

There are a few players who have decisions to make other than Ward. What will Joe Foucha do? Along with Ward, Foucha also went through the motions on LSU’s senior night, which could point to him heading to the NFL Draft, but with eligibility remaining, it's still up in the air.

As for others who could return, all eyes will look to Greg Brooks and Sage Ryan. When it comes to the incoming freshman class, expectations remain high for Kylin Jackson, Michael Daugherty and Ryan Yaites, but can they take starting duties in Year 1?

Look for LSU to add a veteran or two at the safety/nickel slot this offseason. A position group that will have bodies, Brian Kelly has shown his desire for competition, which points in the direction of bringing in a proven player at the college ranks.