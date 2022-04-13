What LSU Offensive Coordinator Mike Denbrock Hopes to Learn as Spring Ball Draws to a Close

Mike Denbrock had to put a moratorium on the installation of LSU's offense. With about 30% of the offense installed, this group hit a wall last week that made Denbrock and the offense hit the pause button on new information.

The offense wasn't running smoothly and there was really no other reason Denbrock and the coaching staff could come up with other than taking a little bit of a breather and focus on the teaching aspect of the game. LSU undoubtedly has the talent to be one of the more improved teams in all of the SEC in 2022 and it's all started with a shift in accountability and preparation that has been established since December.

Hitting a wall is something that should be expected of a group with so many new elements to get used to, which is why Denbrock feels it's most important to get that confidence with the big picture schemes LSU is implementing now before moving on to more nuanced details within the offense.

"I've really talked to the players about how hard they're playing, how hard they're competing," Denbrock said. "That's been a lot more of the rally cry than throwing in a few more plays. It's been more about teaching them how to play hard and what it's supposed to look like when we flip the film on."

As a result, there aren't a whole lot of firm answers that have been cultivated. This is an offense very much trying to discover its identity and highlight the strengths and weaknesses of each position group. Nearly every day, there are different groups of skill players running with different quarterbacks. There are different offensive linemen shifting positions and running with different groups.

It's a coordinated plan that Denbrock says has key elements to discovering who fits best and what these various rotations tell the staff about where this offense needs the most work. The hope is some areas will start to become clear over the next few weeks and help with the evaluation process come summer.

"You've seen us throughout the spring juggle the offensive line around a lot, flip receivers around a lot," Denbrock said. "That's really in an effort to evaluate these guys as thoroughly as we possibly can and then we've got the summer to drill that down and really make it look like what it's going to look like in the fall."

Denbrock says there have been hints about who will thrive in this offense and who will be asked to handle a larger portion of the workload. With receiver Kayshon Boutte out, it's given players like Brian Thomas, Jack Bech and Malik Nabers to really imprint their elite abilities on the coaching staff.

One of the other stars of spring camp has been running back John Emery, who has blown away the coaches with his renewed focus after missing all of the 2021 season.

This is an offense that likely won't have the chance to install all it wants to over the next few weeks but that's ok. Having a good understanding of the players on the roster and what they do best will only help these coaches as the Tigers transition into the summer and start to get more detailed with their planning.

"We're gonna evolve all summer and we're still as a staff getting a real clear picture of who we are, what we have, what tools we have," Denbrock said. "What that looks like ultimately in the fall we don't know yet but I think we've got some clues into guys who have to touch the football."