A Look at the LSU Depth Chart With Injuries, Transfers Piling Up

Not one week during the 2021 season has LSU had a full roster with all key players active. The Tigers over the last two years have been a roster full of injuries, transfers, opt outs and inactive players.

There's not one position group on the roster that hasn't been significantly impacted by injury, the transfer portal or being inactive this season. Here's an updated look at every position, the depth, the players who are currently out and why lack of availability is a source of many issues with this team.

Quarterback: Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier

Injured/Transfer Portal: Myles Brennan

Johnson and Nussmeier will continue to hold down the fort if and when Brennan is able to return, which doesn't sound like it's anytime soon. Orgeron had mentioned the Alabama game as a potential return date but that appears unlikely as he's yet to be cleared to return to practice.

Running Back: Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner, Armoni Goodwin, Josh Williams

Injured/Inactive: John Emery, Kavontre Bradford

Davis-Price has handled the majority of ball carrying duties this season but as the season winds down, it'll be interesting to see if Kiner or Goodwin push for more extensive roles. There have not been many new developments in regards to Emery or Bradford's availability status in recent weeks so the Tigers will likely move forward with that trio for the rest of the season.

Wide Receiver: Malik Nabers, Jaray Jenkins, Trey Palmer, Brian Thomas Jr., Jontre Kirklin

Injured/Transfer Portal: Kayshon Boutte, Koy Moore, Chris Hilton, Deion Smith

The receiver room entered as the deepest on the roster but injuries and transfers have severely impacted the depth, especially with the loss of Boutte during the Kentucky game. The passing offense hasn't been the same since but talent exists with this group and it'll be interesting to see which of these players really pop over the next few weeks.

Tight End: Jack Bech, Kole Taylor, Jack Mashburn

Injured/Transfer Portal: Nick Storz, Jalen Shead

Bech has established himself as the clear cut go to option at tight end, leading all remaining offensive weapons in catches and yards. He has as good a chance as any receiver to truly break out over the last month of the season or so. Taylor and Mashburn have been used primarily as blocking tight ends while Bech has wrecked havoc in the middle of the field with physical style of catching.

Offensive Line: Liam Shanahan, Ed Ingram, Austin Deculus, Marlon Martinez, Chasen Hines, Kardell Thomas, Cam Wire, Xavier Hill, Garrett Dellinger

Injured/Transfer Portal: Dare Rosenthal, Charles Turner, Anthony Bradford

This group has been much maligned this season but has really never been fully healthy for more than a game or two this season. That Florida performance was as clean a performance the o-line has had in two years and just haven't been able to sustain that success. Bradford will miss the rest of the year but the team is optimistic Hines and Wire will be available for Alabama. Yet it's hard not to envision what this group could've looked like with Rosenthal in the lineup.

Defensive Line: Maason Smith, Neil Farrell, Glen Logan, BJ Ojulari, Jacobian Guillory, Jaquelin Roy, Saivion Jones, Landon Jackson, Zavier Carter

Injuries: Ali Gaye, Andre Anthony

The loss of Gaye and Anthony for the rest of the season is a significant blow to one of the deeper positions on the roster but there's plenty of young talent to be excited about. Smith is an All-Freshman candidate and Ojulari is among the conference leaders in sacks. Logan's recent return has also helped Farrell in the middle of the defensive line while young guys like Roy, Jones and Jackson would be great to see over the last month in some capacity. There's a lot of intrigue with this group over the last four games.

Linebackers: Damone Clark, Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Jr., Josh White, Antione Sampah, Greg Penn, Phillip Webb

Injuries/Transfer Portal: Jared Small, Navonteque Strong

Clark has been the leader of this defense all year and without question the most improved player on this roster. After him this unit has struggled and the loss of Small before the year and now Strong to the transfer portal will hurt for depth purposes.

But like so many positions on this roster, there's young talent that could use playing experience, with Sampah, Webb and White being the most intriguing names on this list. Jones Jr. also has seen a decreased role since arriving to Baton Rouge as he's struggled to make the transition in the box.

Cornerback: Cordale Flott, Dwight McGlothern, Darren Evans, Raydarious Jones, Damarius McGhee

Injured: Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks

Missing two All-Americans for the last three weeks, the dropoff would expectedly be tremendous and impossible to overcome. But Flott and McGlothern have really risen to the challenge and shown they can be capable cornerbacks. This group has had its moments of inconsistency but overall there's a lot to build on. Stingley could possibly return at the end of the year but it's highly unlikely considering how this season is playing out.

Safety: Todd Harris, Jay Ward, Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis Jr., Cameron Lewis, Jordan Toles, Matthew Langlois

Injured: Major Burns

Another group that's been banged up with injuries all year, the safety group has settled into a rotation with Ward and Burns acting as the high safeties and Ryan as the nickel. But now Burns is out and could be for a while, leaving Ryan, Harris, Lewis and Toles as the primary rotational pieces for this group. There's lots of young talent at safety like Davis and Langlois so it'll be interesting to see if they can crack the rotation at some point over the next month.