What Are the Early Draft Thoughts on LSU Football Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr?

Derek Stingley Jr. is one of the most talented college players in the country. Even after what would be considered a down sophomore year for his standards, Stingley is viewed as a top 10, or potentially top five pick at this time next year.

His coverage skills and technique made him a can't miss prospsct coming out of high school and he backed it up with a stellar freshman season that included six interceptions and concensus All-American honors. Even his quarterback at the time, Joe Burrow, was extremely impressed with what Stingley showed during his true freshman season in 2019 that ended in a national championship.

"He is the best young cornerback I’ve ever seen and I’ve been around some great ones. He’s the best and it’s really not even close," Burrow said on Adam Schefter's Podcast ahead of the 2020 NFL draft. "He plays the position so smooth that it’s just really hard to get open on him."

Stingley battled injuries and inconsistency during the 2020 season as a sophomore as the entire LSU defense struggled to make much of an impact en route to a 5-5 season. The down second season certainly could've muddied the waters on his draft stock, which makes this junior season, almost certainly his last in Baton Rouge, a good note to end on.

We decided to go around the national publications and see just exactly what the views are on Stingley's potential draft grade a year from now.

Sports Illustrated's Draft Bible: "Based on his freshman tape, Stingley was worthy of being a top-five pick. As a sophomore, he took a step back. It was an odd year for LSU and Stingley should play more as he did as a true freshman."

ESPN: "Stingley is special and would be an immediate starter. He has great size at 6-foot-1, 195 pounds and produces in every area of the game. His six interceptions as a freshman in 2019 tied for the fifth most in the nation, and he was one of LSU's best defenders in its national championship win that season."

PFF: "Stingley led the FBS in coverage grade as a true freshman in 2019 before taking a bit of a step back in an injury-plagued 2020 campaign. He’s got the size, length and speed — he ran a 4.3-second 40 in high school — that you want at the position."

The Athletic: "Stingley put his name on the NFL map as a true freshman playmaker for LSU’s 2019 national championship team. He battled through an injury-plagued 2020 season, but the talent to be a blue-chip pro prospect is there."

Pro Football Network: "After a freshman season that saw him amass 6 interceptions and 15 pass deflections, it’s hard to imagine Derek Stingley Jr. anywhere other than the CB1 spot. Between Stingley and players like Kaiir Elam, the race is closer than many think. Nevertheless, Stingley is easily a top prospect with his explosive athleticism, insane ball tracking ability, and proactivity in contested situations."

