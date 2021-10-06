News: LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Undergoes Foot Surgery, Timetable for Return Unknown

October 6, 2021
LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Undergoes Foot Surgery, Timetable for Return Unknown

Stingley has missed all of SEC play after aggravating his foot injury in practice
LSU announced that star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has undergone foot surgery and remains without a firm timetable of a possible return. 

"I appreciate all of the support from LSU and the fans," Stingley Jr. said in a press release. "I'm doing all that I can to return to the field as soon as possible. I want to finish out the season with my teammates and will do everything I can to get healthy so that I will be able to play again this year."

Injuries have unfortunately played a significant role in Stingley's time at LSU over the last two seasons. He missed the final two games of the 2020 season with an injury and most of fall camp in 2021 nursing an injury that he ultimately reaggravated that led to the surgery. 

There were high expectations for Stingley heading into his junior season and he played extremely well in the first three games, locking down opposing receivers and showing some improvement in his tackling as well. In three games, Stingley recorded eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

"Gotta play it by ear. It's one of those nagging injuries. We don't know when or if he'll be back. If not we have to carry on," Orgeron said Wednesday.

LSU will be forced to move forward into the heart of its SEC schedule without one of its biggest leaders and most talented players on the field. Dwight McGlothern, Jay Ward and Cordale Flott have stepped up admirably in the secondary during the early part of conference play in Stingley's absence. Orgeron also announced that safety Major Burns would be out this weekend against the Wildcats.

"Dwight's been playing very well. We always have Jay Ward if we have to [move him to corner]. Eli Ricks, Dwight, Raydarious Jones, those guys are gonna have to play for us," Orgeron said. 

Of course this group also has fellow All-American Elias Ricks leading the charge on one side of the field. Ricks had to briefly leave the Auburn game due to injury but would ultimately return. The secondary will now be relying on him as the season progresses to adjust as a No. 1 corner. 

