Report: LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. "Hottest Name" As 2022 NFL Draft Nears

Stingley's floor believed to now be No. 9 with the 2022 draft now a week away

Derek Stingley has all of the tools and talent to be an elite shutdown cornerback at the NFL level and teams are reportedly coming back around on his elite skillset. 

According to one report from ESPN's Matt Miller, Stingley is the "hottest name" around as the draft reaches the one week mark. According to Miller's report, Stingley's floor appears to be at No. 9 to the Seattle Seahawks in recent talks around the league, with some teams considering drafting the Tigers' defensive back in the top three of the draft. 

That was certainly the sentiment surrounding Stingley following his freshman season at LSU where he established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in the country. With one scout describing to Miller "I'd have checked out on that team, too" in reference to the Tigers 2020 season, Stingley's recent pro day has left his stock ascending. 

After playing just 10 games the last two seasons, there was some buzz around Stingley that left it questionable as to his draft stock potentially dipping further into the first round. Of course the argument could also be made that some of that negative stock buzz was just smoke created by teams at the top of the draft hoping to secure his services. 

Stingley addressed his stellar pro day performance, where he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and jumped a 38.5 inch vertical in front of all 32 NFL teams. Those are the kind of numbers scouts and NFL front office decision makers love to see, especially considering the physical gifts and technique he plays with when on the field and healthy.

"They all love what I went out there and did," Stingley said at his pro day. "I've spoken to a lot of teams but the message from them was they wanted me to come out and be me and that's what I did. "I don't do a lot of talking so they just wanna know who I am."

His late ascension up draft boards isn't particularly surprising considering the talent and potential he's showed as a collegiate athlete. A top 10 selection in this year's draft, if Stingley has put his injury history in the past, there's no reason he shouldn't be one of the most impactful players in this class. 

