Report: LSU Football Loses Fifth Receiver to NCAA Transfer Portal

Tigers' Devonta Lee joins four other former receivers, have work to do to build up depth

A fifth receiver from the 2021 LSU roster has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Friday, junior Devonta Lee became the latest LSU pass catcher to reportedly open his options back up and enter the portal, according to On3 Matt Zenitz.

Lee joins former receivers Koy Moore, Deion Smith, Alex Adams and Trey Palmer to enter the transfer portal as LSU transitions to life under Brian Kelly. Palmer and Adams have since moved on to Nebraska and Akron college to continue their playing careers.

Over his time in Baton Rouge, Lee was involved in a number of roles with the program. Initially recruited as a receiver, he also spent time at linebacker and tight end for the purple and gold throughout his three seasons in Baton Rouge. He appeared in 34 games for the Tigers, catching 11 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Lee's lone touchdown came in a blowout win over Central Michigan during the 2021 season, where he hauled in five receptions for 47 yards. It was hard for him to carve out consistent playing time in 2021 behind the likes of Kayshon Boutte, Jaray Jenkins and a number of freshmen receivers including Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers and Smith.

His decision to enter the portal isn't much of a surprising one but it does further cut into what's been the deepest position group on the roster that Kelly must address. Boutte, Thomas, Nabers, Chris Hilton and Jack Bech all figure to carry significant roles in pass catching duties in 2022.

But there also needs to be some quality depth at receiver, which is why the Tigers are also pursuing ULL transfer Kyren Lacy in the portal as well.

Kelly has also yet to officially hire a receivers coach, though all reports and indications have zoned in on one particular SEC candidate that just won a national championship in Georgia's Cortez Hankton. Nothing has been announced at this time but LSU needs to start building back up this receiver room with 13 more scholarship spots available.