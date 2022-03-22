LSU Football Looking to "Dominate" Spring Session

Tigers have plenty of position battles up for grabs that will require plenty of competition over next several weeks

LSU starts its spring practice session in a matter of days and coach Brian Kelly is preaching one word above all else, "dominate."

This is a spring unlike many we've seen in Baton Rouge the last decade as a brand new staff and changes across the program from a personnel stand point make this a must follow next few weeks, starting on March 24. Kelly is making it sure his players are focused and prepared for what's to come and ready to attack the coming weeks competitively.

"Competitive greatness starts with the way you think. If you want to dominate your opponent, you gotta think the right way," Kelly said in a video released by the social team. "You gotta think the right way every single day, when you walk in here you gotta think 'I'm gonna dominate this workout, dominate the day.' When I wake up I'm gonna do the right things."

The quarterback battle will take center stage with the recent addition of Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels, who will battle for reps with Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. The general feeling is that all four will earn equal reps throughout spring camp in order for Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to get a better feel for what this offense could truly look like come fall.

This team will be implementing the basics of its offense and defense this spring and with 29 new players, including 14 transfers to work into the program, the buck won't stop with the quarterback battle. Running back, tight end, offensive line, linebacker and the secondary are just some of the more important position groups LSU hopes to find a little more clarity on during the spring.

It would be unreasonable to think LSU can find all of its answers while also trying to implement the basics of its schemes. This will be about collecting data and seeing which players stick out from a leadership and consistency standpoint as much as anything.

Kelly and this group have visions of competing at the highest levels sooner than later and that all starts with establishing the right chemistry and habits this spring.

"We're here to dominate, to win a national championship. We're getting into spring football practice and we're gonna build the foundation for a championship football team," Kelly said.