Report: LSU Cornerback Dwight McGlothern Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU's secondary took another significant hit on Tuesday when it was reported sophomore defensive back Dwight McGlothern has entered the transfer portal, according to On3Sports Matt Zenitz.

McGlothern, who was one of the most stable and improved cornerbacks on the roster throughout the 2021 season, joins Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks and Cordale Flott as the fourth corner to leave the program for the draft or transfer portal. This position group, which had been so stable the last few seasons, is now in desperate need of quality replacements.

As a primary starter for LSU, particularly down the stretch of conference play, McGlothern combined for 32 tackles, two tackles for a loss, one interception and five passes defended.

The lone returning cornerbacks on the roster at this time are Raydarious Jones and Damarius McGhee. The program has also signed cornerback Laterrance Welch to the 2022 class but those are currently the only three cornerbacks on the roster.

Jay Ward, Sage Ryan, Derrick Davis, Major Burns, Matthew Langlois and McGhee are all young, exciting pieces to this secondary core but the majority are safeties. It's not yet known what Brian Kelly and this new staff will make of this current group of players or which positions they will want each to play.

Kelly has brought in Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples to fill the void of Corey Raymond and help coach the secondary, both of whom have strong backgrounds at developing talent.

But it is safe to say there needs to be more additions to this group before the start of next season with their four top options now moving on from the program.