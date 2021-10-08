Ed Orgeron Final Updates Ahead of LSU Football's Matchup at No. 16 Kentucky

As the Tigers put the loss to Auburn in the rearview mirror, the focus has shifted to the task at hand against Kentucky. In preparation for a blazing Wildcats team, Orgeron locked in on slowing down the rushing attack, eliminating turnovers and getting the play call in quicker to Max Johnson for Saturday’s battle.

“They run the ball so well, they’re so efficient,” Orgeron said. “To be -9 in turnover ratio and be 5-0 is pretty unheard of. I don’t know the last time I played a team that was -9. That’s such a good team. They’re playing great football.”

Led by Mark Stoops, the coaching of Kentucky has been exceptional. Their balanced attack and offensive scheme are worth noting as they’ve continued to play both sides of the ball as well as any team in the country.

“They’re very well coached, they’re very well balanced and they have a good scheme,” Orgeron said. “The quarterback knows where to go with the ball. I think their offensive line is one of the better zone blocking offensive lines we’ve seen and obviously their back knows how to run a zone.”

Kentucky has proven their growth in nearly every facet of the game. Penn State transfer, and starting quarterback for the Wildcats, Will Levis has been a force through just five games, commanding their offense.

Taking this offense to the next level along with their defense forcing turnovers every Saturday, this Kentucky team is clicking on every level. For LSU to see success, their offensive approach has to stay balanced.

A focal point in practice this week for Jake Peetz’s offense has been working on getting the play calls in faster. Working in practice every day this week on simplifying the offense, Orgeron feels this unit can get over the hump.

“All the things that have somehow given us problems, which we’ve been working on, we’ve focused a whole period today on trying to fix that,” Orgeron said. “I think our guys did a tremendous job. We simplified things and they graded 100% in practice. Obviously, you got to go in the game and Jake is in the box, but we got to get it done.”

Orgeron harped on how imperative the sideline operations of the Tigers will need to click on all cylinders to have success.

“The operation on the sideline has to be exact,” Orgeron said. “Getting the play in early, not changing the play at the line of scrimmage is going to help.”

As the Tigers look to bounce back after their loss to Auburn, a quality win over a blazing hot Kentucky team could rejuvenate this locker room. Correcting the little things and capitalizing on offensive opportunities will put the Tigers in good position as they start their brutal stretch of SEC play this weekend.