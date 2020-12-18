Ed Orgeron Pleased with LSU Football 2021 Class But Says Work Far From Over

Earlier this week, Ed Orgeron sat down with his offensive line. He fed them shrimp po boys and fries while talking with each one about their futures with the program.

He left that lunch feeling overwhelmingly positive about the future of the program. As it stands currently, Orgeron believes that most of the offensive linemen on this year's team are thinking of returning to the team in 2021.

That re-recruiting effort Orgeron and the coaching staff is putting in now are extremely important for the Tigers to have a shot at getting back on track next season.

"I think you're gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have," Orgeron said. "I've talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen, but right now a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I'm recruiting the heck out of the offensive line which would really help us."

In addition to bringing back some veteran talent, LSU will have 26 guys who earned playing time down the stretch who are freshmen and sophomores.

A year of development from those players and add that on to the 19 players who signed on Wednesday with the program, and LSU could very well be put in a great position to make a serious jump in 2021.

Orgeron couldn't be happier with the talent the program was able to bring in on Wednesday. He told many stories during his weekly coaches show about how the Tigers were able to bring in some of the top talent in the country, starting with the hometown state of Louisiana.

First there was Maason Smith, the Terrebonne defensive tackle who was at the very top of the LSU wish list. Orgeron credited graduate assistant Christian LaCouture with bringing Smith aboard, joking that LaCouture would spend more time talking with Smith than his own girlfriend.

"I've seen him grow up into a man," Orgeron said of Smith. "I think he's gonna be a dominant football player and a team captain for out football program. He's always on the phone recruiting, talking to other guys, has a great personality and excited about him."

The program had to fight to keep safety Sage Ryan in-state. The cousin of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk is an elite level athlete who received a lot of attention late from Alabama, with most expecting him to pick the Crimson Tide back on his commitment date.

When it comes to Zachary receiver Chris Hilton, Orgeron remembers watching Hilton explode during the 2018 state championship. It was at that moment when he decided Hilton needed to be a Tiger and offered him that day.

It's stories like these that lead Orgeron to believe this can be one of the best recruiting classes he's ever signed.

"These guys are gonna help, the skill is unbelievable, the defensive line we have," Orgeron said. "We feel good about how we're gonna finish. We have some outstanding prospects on the offensive line that we think we're in very good shape with. But we've gotta finish and close strong."

As far as improving the offensive line Orgeron said that the program is saving one scholarship for a graduate transfer, someone the program has already identified and feels confident in landing. As for more from the 2021 class, while not naming him specifically, Tristan Leigh figures to be the big target over the next couple of weeks the program will try to land.

Six spots remain and the program isn't going to use all six on offensive linemen. Instead, Orgeron said the program will look at adding another safety and possibly a quarterback as well. LSU will look to secure signings of linebacker Raesjon Davis in February as well as defensive lineman Saivion Jones.

As for how the team approaches filling out the remaining four spots, should Davis and Jones sign, Orgeron said the program will take the best players available for the team.

"After we look at the signing class, we're gonna put in priority who we need sign and what's best for our football team. Everyone that was committed I gave them the chance to sign and that doesn't mean I won't sign them back. But now there's a priority list."

