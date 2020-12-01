LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reacts to Terrace Marshall Opt Out, Who Steps Up in His Absence?

When Terrace Marshall walked into Ed Orgeron's office on Sunday morning, he wasn't expecting what was to come. Marshall and his family have been very close to Orgeron over the years, dating back to Marshall's uncle Joe Delaney, who played with Orgeron at Northwestern State.

Marshall, who played in seven games this season for the Tigers, told Orgeron he'd be opting out of the rest of the 2020 season to focus on his NFL future and preparing for the draft.

"Terrace and I have a great relationship and he and I talk about Joe all of the time," Orgeron said. "It was a little different between a player and a coach, it's almost like family so he came and talked to me like a man, explained his decision and I respected his decision. We wish him the very best and I know he's gonna have a great career in the NFL."

Marshall posted a social media message on Sunday afternoon confirming his departure from the program to focus on the 2021 NFL draft.

"To my teammates/brothers, thank y’all for pushing me to be great every day, the times we had on and off the field together are priceless. To Coach O and the LSU staff, thank you for presenting me with the opportunity to contribute to LSU, my three years at such a great University will forever be cherished," Marshall wrote.

"Since a kid, to play in the NFL and retire my parents has been my No. 1 mission. After careful consideration but with faith, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."

So now that Marshall is officially off the roster, who are a few candidates that will need to step up in his absence? It's impossible to know who the clear cut, No. 1 option is without Marshall but tight end Arik Gilbert figures to be a good bet for increased volume.

As far as receivers are concerned, freshmen Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore, sophomore Jaray Jenkins and seniors Jontre Kirklin and Racey McMath figure to be good bets to step up with Marshall now gone. McMath missed the Texas A&M game with a hamstring injury and Orgeron said Monday that his return this week against the Crimson Tide is unlikely.

"We've got Jontre waiting in the wings and then we've got two great young receivers in Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore," Orgeron said. "We've got a lot of guys who are hungrier to catch the ball and I think that the next man up is going to prove they're very good receivers."

With 30 receptions for 339 yards, Gilbert figures to have the most upside in increased work load but his numbers have fluctuated this year. He hasn't brought in a touchdown since the Missouri game and will need to be that scoring threat for the offense if the team hopes to have a chance this weekend.

Orgeron said the hope would be for Gilbert to assume that mantle as the No. 1 option for the Tigers' receiving corps over these last three games.

"I'd like us to get Arik Gilbert the ball more, I think he's an outstanding player," Orgeron said. "We can move him out to receiver."

In all likelihood, LSU could very well be in a position where a true freshman quarterback is throwing to all true freshmen weapons in Gilbert, Boutte and Moore, with Jenkins and Kirklin also getting added snaps. This isn't exactly an ideal scenario for LSU to be in preparing for the No. 1 team in the country.

Boutte and Moore in particular are an integral part of the future of the receiver position. With LSU set to welcome 2021 commits Deion Jones, Chris Hilton and JoJo Earle to the roster next season, now's the time for Boutte and Moore to establish themselves as clear cut threats for 2021 and beyond.

"I think they're ready to play and will play well," Orgeron said. "Obviously there are some things they'll need to work on but I think in practice both of those guys have proven they're ready to play."

The offense started with Marshall, who the team could rely on when plays broke down or simply to be a touchdown machine. Now, that threat isn't exactly clear as there are just seven receiving touchdowns left on the roster, with Gilbert and Kirklin each having two a piece.

That next man up mentality will run deep with the receiver position the rest of this season because if one or two players can pop on screen, it helps with momentum and confidence transitioning into the 2021 season.