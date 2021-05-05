Latest Developments and Questions Centered Around LSU Recruit, 2023 QB Eli Holstein

LSU will be going after another top-notch signal caller in the class of 2023, and one of the nation’s best resides just north of Baton Rouge.

The LSU football program has been blessed with talented signal callers since Joe Burrow and the Tigers took college football by storm in 2019. Even last year’s disappointing season saw some really good moments at quarterback, and recruiting the position is headed in the right direction.

Here’s an interview with Eli Holstein, the promising class of 2023 quarterback from Zachery (La.) High School. Before diving into Holstein’s comments and what they mean, here’s yesterday’s article about Holstein’s performance at the Elite 11 camp in Indianapolis which details his fantastic overall skillset. Now, onto the interview.

He’s just getting into recruiting, and he’s weighing numerous offers. LSU already offered Holstein and he’s quite familiar with the LSU program being roughly 40 minutes from the LSU campus. Therefore, the objective was to gather information about the competition for the Tigers.

When the topic of offers beyond the Tigers came up, Holstein said Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn and Penn State are the other big schools that have offered to this point. That’s just the beginning of his offer sheet. Holstein also earned offers from LSU, Arizona State, Purdue, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Utah among others.

As for schools to watch for and could challenge LSU, it’s another team with the Tigers nickname that has his attention.

“I’ve talked to Clemson. I’ve talked to Clemson for a little bit. (I am) going up to camp there, and hopefully earning an offer there," Holstein said. "They (Clemson’s staff) said that they really can’t offer until you’re going to be a junior or going into your junior season. I’m going to be making a 40-year decision.”

So keep that in mind as Holstein goes through the recruiting process. Here’s the other aspect of recruiting Holstein, much like any other national quarterback recruit. There will be a great deal of competition for his signature, as well as during the Clemson camp.

Holstein mentioned that Arch Manning is also planning to camp at Clemson at the same time, as will Malachi Nelson, a top-notch signal caller himself from North Cobb High School just north of Atlanta. One just has to love Holstein’s desire to compete. That’s a great sign for his future. Of course the youngest Manning quarterback, also a 2023 recruit, attends Isidore Newman in Metairie (La.). He’s the other in-state quarterback that LSU is truly after. With that, here are a few questions moving forward.

Does LSU Accept the Commitment of Holstein Before Manning is Ready to Decide?

It’s rare to have two big-time quarterbacks within the state of Louisiana borders during the same class. The LSU coaching staff could possibly be faced with tough decisions down the line. It’s hard to say how this will play out, but there is a way to begin to gauge the situation.

Which 2023 Quarterbacks Camp With LSU?

If Holstein and Manning both skip LSU’s camps this summer, that’s not a good sign. The opposite can be said if they do camp with LSU. It’s really that simple. One can read the tea leaves from there. Here’s another interesting question: what if both players want to attend LSU?

Would LSU Take Holstein And Manning?

The absolutely most difficult decision could be as easy as, of course LSU would! LSU is all about competition. Let them battle it out on the LSU campus and in Death Valley. Both players are truly big-time. Thus, if they are willing to compete, so be it.

What’s The Timing Of Manning’s Decision?

This is the question that every major college coaching staff going after Manning will want to know. LSU or otherwise, no program wants to go empty handed with 2023 quarterback recruiting. Here’s the issue. Manning is not going to be all that accessible, at least from early reports, to the media. While LSU might have an idea (hopefully), the general public and media may not. Hopefully that scenario changes sooner than later.

Final Thoughts

Holstein is open to just about any program in the country. If he’s earned an offer from a program, he’s willing to listen. While Holstein is truly a big-time performer, LSU still has to weigh its options on how to handle recruiting Holstein and Manning within the same class. 2023 LSU quarterback recruiting is going to be very interesting moving forward.