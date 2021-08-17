Elias Ricks Ready to Prove LSU Secondary is Tops in the Country

Derek Stingley knows exactly what Elias Ricks is going through. Both broke on to the scene as freshmen, earning All-American honors in their first year with the program and establishing themselves as premier defensive backs in the country.

They return in 2021 as likely the best 1-2 punch at outside corner in all of college football and the expectations on this secondary to show massive improvement is squarely on their shoulders. So whenever Ricks is in need of advice or just someone to hash out thoughts with, Stingley is the easy guy to turn to.

"Me and him talk about that every day, everything I always need advice for I come to him because he's done things that I have aspirations of," Ricks said. "We push each other and talk all the time. With two corners like us, the quarterback's going to have to throw it one way and we work hard to keep our games top tier."

Coming in as a wide eyed freshman with all the hype in the world is not an easy adjustment for any young football player. Add in a COVID-19 riddled offseason, strict protocols and all conference schedule in 2020, it was a major acclimation for Ricks and his fellow freshmen teammates.

"It was definitely a big adjustment but listening to the coaches they've helped make it a little bit easier," Ricks said. "Without the help from them, I'd be lost. It was a very hard year on the whole world in general so being able to focus on the things that we now need to, nothing's impossible."

An uneven season for most in the LSU program, Ricks wound up thriving on the field, becoming one of the elite playmakers in the SEC with four interceptions, two of which went for touchdowns, and five passes defended. It wasn't smooth sailing for this secondary as a whole as communication issues led to constant explosive plays allowed down the field. To make matters worse, Stingley was in and out of the lineup due to injury and Ricks had to learn quickly the responsibilities of being a No. 1 cornerback in college.

But it all started to click for the freshman during LSU's blowout win over South Carolina, one of the defining games of the season for the purple and gold.

"I was definitely expecting a big year," Ricks said. "I felt comfortable because every week I was learning something new but by that game it all started getting easier for me."

Since a 2020 season defined by miscommunication for the secondary came to an end, LSU brought in Daronte Jones to run the defense and particularly get the defensive backs on the same page. One of the primary reasons Orgeron brought Jones aboard was the hopes that having a coordinator with a background working with cornerbacks and safeties would improve the communication.

Everything that's come out of fall camp from players and coaches alike backs up some of the improvements this group has shown in fall camp.

"The communication is much clearer now. It's a lot better," Ricks said. "We're with each other every day in the same meeting room going over everything in practice and walkthroughs, slowing it down, going over corrections and making sure we're all on the same page."

With the return of an elite defensive line and two of the best defensive backs in the game, the pieces are starting to come together for a unit that has plenty to prove in 2021. And Ricks refuses to put a limit on how good this defense can be.

"Best defense in the country, the sky's the limit and that's where our aspirations are," Ricks said. "We want to be the best defense in the country."