Report: LSU Defensive Tackle Eric Taylor No Longer With Program

Taylor redshirted first year with program, defensive line group one of the deepest on the roster
LSU defensive tackle Eric Taylor is no longer on the roster and has left the program, according to 247sports Shea Dixon. Taylor's name does not appear anywhere on the LSU site as he moves on from the program after a redshirt true freshman season in 2020. 

If there was one position LSU could afford to lose a player, it would be along the defensive line. Specifically on the interior, the Tigers are extremely deep with veterans like Neil Farrell and Glen Logn as well as up and coming talent like Joseph Evans, sophomore Jaquelin Roy and true freshman Maason Smith all likely to see significant work.

There wasn't going to be much playing time for Taylor this season and according to the report, he hasn't been officially listed on the NCAA transfer portal but isn't on the roster. Coach Ed Orgeron, who has a background with working on the defensive line, is excited about the group the Tigers are returning up front.

"I'm going to challenge these guys and I guarantee Maason Smith and Bryce Langston and BJ Ojulari is going to challenge those older guys," Orgeron said. "Ali Gaye should have a tremendous season, Joe Evans coming out of spring was our best interior guy. We are strong in the middle but these guys have to be an attacking defense, we need guys to make plays and rush the quarterback."

There's little doubt that this is the deepest position group on the roster as the fall approaches. Guys like Evans and Smith in particular made names for themselves back in the spring, leaving strong early impressions with the new coaching staff. 

It'll be on Orgeron and new defensive line coach Andre Carter to sift through the immense talent this group possesses but don't be surprised if there's a revolving door along the defensive line in 2021.

