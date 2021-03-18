Ed Orgeron Knows What the Expectations Are At LSU Football for 2021 Season and Beyond

The expectations are high every season at LSU. It's something that Ed Orgeron knows all too well after the 5-5 season the program had in 2020.

It's a season of vital importance for the Orgeron era at LSU as the Tigers can't afford similar results in 2021. The Tigers' coach has made signifcant changes to this staff and the purple and gold are bringing back 33 players who started in a game during the 2020 season. That's a good start but people won't be put at ease until they see the finished product on Saturday's in the fall.

"It seems like some people have forgot that and I understand that. 5-5 doesn’t cut it and there’s no excuse, gotta get better," Orgeron said. "We do have a lot of guys returning but I totally understand the expectations at LSU and I don’t need to be told that by anyone. Me and Scott have a great relationship, I love LSU and I wanna represent the state of Louisiana the best that I can every day. I feel like I do that.”

Even with the returning starters, there figures to be plenty of competition at a number of high profile positions including quarterback, running back, receiver, defensive line, linebacker and safety. After all a lot of the players failed to live up to the expectations that came with last year's roster.

LSU will be without two players who could be major contributors come fall. Cornerback Elias Ricks is out but could return towards the end of spring according to Orgeron while linebacker Micah Baskerville will be out all of spring because of grades.

That leaves prime opportunites for linebackers like Damone Clark, Josh White, Antoine Sampah and Navonteque Strong as well as cornerbacks Jay Ward and Cordale Flott with more snaps to impress the new staff.

All of these positions will be sorted out in due time this offseason but there's no denying just how important it is to get each one right. That starts with Orgeron and the men he hired to not only make those decisions but thrive on the field because of them.

"I just tried to get the best guys for our program. LSU is going to attract some of the best coaches," Orgeron said. "Those guys came highly recommended and they want to be here. Lot of want to in that staff so I'm very impressed with all of them. These guys, it was their first time being at LSU. They're hungry. They're here early in the morning, they're here late at night. I think that they're doing a tremendous job of preparing this football team."

At the end of the day, there's a lot riding on the next several months. But you don't have to tell Orgeron. He knows what's expected and he invites the pressures that come along with coaching his home state team.

“I was born in Louisiana, I understand LSU’s expectations and I said it when I was hired. Nobody has to tell me about LSU’s expectations," Orgeron said. "I know exactly what LSU’s expectations are and I invite them. I expect that of me and my staff."