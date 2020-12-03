LSU Football’s Expectations for 2021 Early Signing Period

The Early Signing Period is just two weeks away for the 2021 class and LSU is expecting many current commits to sign but will also have plenty of spots to fill before February. The Tigers currently have 21 commitments in the class, headlined by safety Sage Ryan, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and six total Louisiana prospects.

LSU recently lost a commitment from defensive tackle Anthony Hundley to get to 21 and coach Ed Orgeron says he expects most of the mid-year graduates to sign with the program.

“We’re looking forward to that,” Orgeron said during Wednesday’s weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “Not everybody’s going to sign that we want. We’re targeting a bunch of them to sign. The mid-year graduates are going to sign. I think we’re going to have the majority of our players sign, but we’re going to have to leave some scholarships open. There’s going to be some big guys out there that don’t want to sign until February and also graduate transfers.”

With four spots left to fill in the class, how does Orgeron and the recruiting staff approach the final part of the class?

LSU has put a premium on the defensive line, defensive backs, linebackers and receivers in this class but still need to fill one major hole, offensive line. The program has secured a commitment from tackle Garrett Dellinger but need more through the route of either graduate transfers or in recruiting.

The Tigers are hoping to secure a commitment from offensive tackle Tristan Leigh, who is set to make his decision during the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2 but it can't stop there. LSU has had real problems with its o-line this year and while there is young talent on the roster, the fact that they haven't been given an opportunity yet when the unit is struggling is telling.

While the focus should be on finding offensive linemen, the Tigers are also in the mix for elite defensive linemen Korey Foreman and Maason Smith. Foreman is set to make his commitment during the All-American game, just like Leigh, while Smith is expected to make a commitment on Dec. 16.

The duo have been highly publicized as wanting to play with one another and LSU and Georgia are two of the possibilities. According to 247Sports, Foreman will be in Baton Rouge this weekend for the LSU-Alabama game. It will be the final visit he's expected to take after visiting Clemson last weekend and the third time he's visited LSU this fall.

If LSU were to land two of Foreman, Smith and Leigh to close out the class, it would be a success. It's also important to remember that the program but a self imposed reduction of eight scholarships over the next two years, meaning the Tigers will need to reduce the number of scholarship players by four for the 2021 season.

LSU could opt to not fill the remaining spots of the 2021 class, an unlikely option if some of those top prospects want to join, or dip into the current team and remove a few scholarships.

In the meantime, following the early signees will be the most immediate story to keep an eye on to see which players sign and enroll early.