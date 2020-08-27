Video: LSU Football Practices Wednesday with Hurricane Laura Expected to Make Landfall Tonight

It was a newsy Wednesday in Baton Rouge but the LSU football team made it through another day of fall practice. The big news surrounding the team was the report from the Advocate that all but four of the offensive linemen were quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure.

According to SEC rules, players who have contracted the virus must quarantine for 10 days and be symptom free for an additional 24 hours before returning to practice. Players who are exposed to the virus must quarantine for 14 days to ensure that no symptoms crop up during that time.

The team is currently in the middle of installing the offense for a fifth time during training camp. With the majority of the offensive line out for the next handful of practices, the agenda might have to switch more towards fundamentals as an entire position group missing time affects all aspects of the team.





Among the offensive linemen seen at practice in the footage sent by LSU sports were Dare Rosenthal, Joseph Evans, Thomas Perry, Marcus Dumervil and Jace Benoit.

How this affects the team moving forward remains to be seen. The Tigers are set to kickoff against Mississippi State exactly a month from now. Potentially two weeks of practice with players out of commission, could throw a major hitch into the team's chemistry up front.

"Our players feel comfortable that they're getting the proper care, our guys don't blink," Orgeron said last week.

Hurricane Laura could also throw a hitch into practice in the short term. The storm is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday evening and school has already cancelled school on Thursday. According to the schedule Orgeron laid out on Off the Bench, the team doesn't practice on Thursdays but Friday's practice could be called into question.

Hurricane Laura has turned int a Category 4 storm and heavy rains and wind are expected to hit Baton Rouge as a result. Orgron said on Tuesday that the team would continue to monitor the weather and make decisions.